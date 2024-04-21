Men's track and field sets numerous records at Moravian and Widener

Bethlehem/Chester, PA (April 19-20, 2024) – This weekend the DeSales University men's outdoor track and field team split, with the throwers attending the Moravian University Invitational and the runners and jumpers attending the Widener University Invitational.

Starting at Moravian on Friday afternoon, junior Jacob Schaffer placed seventh overall with a throw of 13.43m in the shot put. Sophomore John Wellington (13e general 11.80m) posted a season-best, qualifying for the Middle Atlantic Championship in the event. Graduated student Nick Chinn (19e general 11.15m) also set a season's best.

Then in the hammer throw, sophomore year Jonathan Eudja took fourth place overall with another personal best throw of 48.33m. Eudja's performance climbed to eighth place on the event's all-time list.

On Friday night in Widener, every Bulldog advanced to qualifying in the 5,000 meters in an incredible team effort. Senior Shane Artis took 16e place overall with a time of 14:51.74. Graduated student Matt Santacoloma achieved a huge personal record with a time of 14:57.16 (28e overall), broke the 15-minute barrier for the first time and further cemented himself at sixth place on the all-time list for the event. Sophomore Joey Wilson made an impressive debut in the event, winning his heat in a time of 15:15.88 (41st general). Graduated student Brian Bruno set a great personal record with a time of 15:35.36 (63rd general). Senior Matt Chylack (15:58.90 81st general) and junior Cody Smith (15:59.20 83rd overall) both set huge personal bests, breaking the 16-minute barrier for the first time in a wild finish.

In the triple jump, senior Xavier Phoenix finished eighth overall with a jump of 13.82 m. First year Weston Listen posted 13e overall with a jump of 13.07m. First year The lens of Demosthenes posted 18e overall with a grade of 12.20m. Sophomore Peter Skulski then took 20e overall with a jump of 11.28 m.

The final event on Friday evening was the 10,000 meters, where again every Bulldog met the qualifying standard. Senior Nick Manidis came ninth overall with a time of 32:39.86. Sophomore Antonio Rinaldi set a great personal record with a time of 34:40.05 (19e general). First year Jaden Parris made his debut in the event, running 34:51.88 22 to getNL place. First year Andreas Sidorski set a great personal record with a time of 34:58.18 to finish 23rd general. Rinaldi, Parrish and Sidorski are all eligible for the conference championship for the first time.

On Saturday, the runners and jumpers returned for more action at Widener. The 4×100 meter relay started off well with a huge school record with an astonishing time of 41.92 to take first place in the entire field. The team consisted of freshmen Colin Marsh and seniors Logan Berner , Will Wilson And Kyle Dunbar .

Then, in the 1500 meters, graduate student Carl Tyce kept the momentum going by setting a personal best with a time of 3:58.39 (14e overall) and broke his own school record by 0.02 seconds. Graduated student Tom Greve set a personal record with a time of 4:13.91. Senior Daan Ricco done 74e generally with a time of 4:24.48. Junior John Murphy set a big personal record, finishing at 77e overall with a time of 4:27.16. Junior Jordan Gallo achieved a personal record with a time of 4:37.28 (81st general). First year Chase Curry also set a personal record with a time of 4:48.48 (89e general).

To the long jump field, senior Xavier Phoenix finished seventh overall with a jump of 6.40m.

Back to the track for the 110 meter hurdles, junior Sam Estherson took seventh place overall in the second heat with another impressive time of 15.29.

In the 100 meter sprint, Berner set a huge personal record with a time of 10.83. He placed fifth overall and moved to second on the event's all-time list. Dunbar also set a big personal record with a time of 10.97, good for seventh overall and fourth in school history. Both Berner and Dunbar qualified for the AARTFC Regional Championship in the 100 meters with their performances.

In the 800 meters, freshman Joseph Callano took 14e overall with a huge personal best of 1:56.61, good for tenth place on the all-time list. Junior Jos Deremer finished close behind with another huge personal best in a time of 1:56.62 (15e general). Senior Ben Phillippe posted 28e overall with a season's best time of 1:58.64. Sophomore Patrick Smith completed the peloton and set a huge personal record in a time of 2:09.34.

For the 200 meter sprint, Dunbar set a huge personal best, finishing fourth overall with a time of 21.69. With his effort, he solidified himself as second on the all-time list. Berner then took 21st generally with a time of 22.38. V. Wilson placed 37e with a season's best time of 22.69. Marsh ran one 23.06 end 54e overall qualifying for the MAC Championship. Sophomore Tyler McCulloch then placed 64e with a time of 23.24.

In the 3000 meter high tower, senior Tim Connell finished eighth in the general classification with a season's best time of 10:05.91.

Finally, the DeSales A team, consisting of Phoenix (47.87), swamp (54.60), Bars (50.96), and Dunbar (49.16) took fourth place with a time of 3:22.58. The time was a season's best and good for third on the all-time list. McCulloch's B team (50.60) The brake (56.55), Phillip (53.15), and Callano (52.46) placed 11e with a time of 3:32.74.

After an incredible weekend of school and personal bests, the Bulldogs have qualified 32 athletes for the conference championship to be held in two weeks at Widener University.

The Bulldogs are back in action next weekend, competing in the Lehigh University Invitational on Saturday morning.