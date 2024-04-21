BBC Sport presenter Emma Louise Jones shares new photos of daring dress as she is dubbed 'the most beautiful woman in the UK'.





EMMA Louise Jones has been dubbed 'the most beautiful woman in the UK' after sharing new photos of a daring dress. The glamorous women's sports influencer is already a favorite with football fans online and has over 400,000 followers on Instagram. ten BBC Sport presenter Emma Louise Jones has shared new photos of a daring dress she wore Credit: INSTAGRAM @eljonesuk ten Emma's dress showed off her epic cleavage and a bit of leg SCROLL DOWN FOR EMMA'S GLAM PHOTOS And in her latest snaps, she left nothing to the imagination in the little black number. With its plunging neckline, it showed off Emma's incredible cleavage. While a slit below the waist gave a glimpse of her magnificent legs. Needless to say, her fans were full of praise on social media. One fan wrote: “The most beautiful woman in the UK.” A second shared: “A Bond girl in the making. A third posted: “You look stunning Emma. While a fourth wrote: “Absolute stunning.” Emma's caption for the snap revealed why she was dressed to the nines. She captioned the snaps: “I hosted the @leedsunitedPlayer of The Year Awards and didn't take any photos while I was there because I was busy having a good time.” Emma Louise Jones breaks the internet by sharing video of herself awkwardly trying her hand at MMA The 34-year-old is a firm favorite among fans of the Yorkshire club, having featured on Leeds UnitedTV. Among Jones' awards was the prestigious Player of the Year gong, which went to former Chelseaace Ethan Ampadu. Crysencio Summerville won the Player of the Year award. Although highly sought after, teenager Archie Gray took home Young Player of the Year honors. Patrick Bamford won Goal of the Season for his brilliant FA Cup effort against Peterborough United. And Jess Rousseau was named Leeds Women's Player of the Year. Jones recently shared a video of herself trying her hand at MMA. The presenter uploaded a clip of herself grappling with the floor while being taught some basic moves. After the session, she wrote, “I'm not sure I'll ever become an MMA fighter after this workout.” EMMA IS AMAZING ten Blonde beauty Louise Jones has over 400,000 followers on Instagram Credit: Instagram @eljonesuk ten Fans often comment on her sexy photos Credit: Instagram @eljonesuk ten Emma, ​​posing alongside Jeff Stelling, is a TV presenter Credit: https://www.instagram.com/eljonesuk/?hl=en ten In the blink of an eye, Emma joined the braless club ten Emma is sometimes seen on BBC Sport ten Leeds fans saw Emma presenting on their TV channel ten Emma wears a sexy red dress ten Emma earned the nickname 'the most beautiful woman in the UK'

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/sport/11152064/bbc-sport-emma-louise-jones-black-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos