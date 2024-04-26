Caleb Williams Talks Fashion Style Ahead of Draft: 'I Paint My Nails, I Wear Unique Things'





Caleb Williams, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, spoke to NFL Network on the red carpet before the event in Detroit Thursday night and talked about his uniqueness. Cam Newton, who was selected No. 1 overall in 2011 by the Carolina Panthers, asked the young quarterback about his style. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM “That's me. You call it unique. I call it me,” said the USC star and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. “And that's kind of how I do it. I paint my nails , I wear unique things on and off the field and I will be able to show it here today and in the future here soon.” Williams wore a simple suit as he walked the carpet to speak to the media and answer questions. He explained what he was wearing to sports correspondent Kaylee Hartung. “I went with a double-breasted zipper, you don’t really see a lot of people with a double-breasted zipper,” Williams said. “Chrome hearts, stacking chrome hearts from smallest to largest. I got it on the pant leg. I got it on the back in monochrome. A stylish and unique design.” POTTOR PLACES $100,000 ON CALEB WILLIAMS TO GO NO. 1 IN 2024 NFL DRAFT The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the draft and have been linked to Williams since securing the selection. The team acquired the pick from the Panthers in a trade for their 2023 first-round draft pick and wide receiver DJ Moore. The Panthers selected quarterback Bryce Young in last year's draft, but the team had the worst record in the league, allowing the Bears to land the No. 1 pick. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Williams has 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns in 2022. Last season, he had 3,633 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Follow Fox News Digitals sports coverage on and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .

