Liberty University Flames





TEXAR KANAArk. Playing 36 holes of match play wasn't enough for the Flames on Thursday, as Liberty won its first-ever CUSA Men's Golf Championship in spectacular fashion in the postseason. Playing 36 holes of match play wasn't enough for the Flames on Thursday, as Liberty won its first-ever CUSA Men's Golf Championship in spectacular fashion in the postseason. With the Flames trailing in the championship match against No. 4 seed UTEP, Liberty had birdies of Josh Ryan And Austin Barbin on hole No. 18 (par 4, 462 yards) to extend the match into a playoff. Freedom Isaac Simmons (1 at the top) and Ike joy (3&2) gave the Flames the first two team points in the conference championship game, setting the stage for extra-hole drama. After Barbin lost on his first playoff hole, the overall match and title came down to Ryan's match against UTEP's Dylan Teeter. Teeter, who had a 3-point lead over Ryan after seven holes, matched Ryan stroke for stroke through the first four holes of the playoff. Ryan's short iron approach to the green of No. 5 (par 4, 397 yards) landed inches from the cup and settled four feet from the hole. Teeter left his birdie try shot crossed and missed his par attempt before conceding the match to Ryan and the title to the Flames. With the come-from-behind victory, Liberty captured a title in its first season as a member of Conference USA and the program's eighth conference title since 2011. With the victory, the Flame earned CUSA's automatic bid to the NCAA Regional Championship. Liberty has qualified for NCAA regional play the last eight consecutive seasons and 14 times overall in program history. The Flames will experience their NCAA regional selection on May 1 when the NCAA reveals the regional field during a special broadcast on Golf Channel at 2 p.m. EST. NCAA regional games will take place May 13-15 at six regional sites. Three regional sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals and three will have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and lowest ranked individuals not on an advancing team (six individuals total) from each regional venue will advance to compete in the championships at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Liberty cruised its way into the CUSA Men's Golf Championship title match with a 3-1-1 victory over No. 2 seed Sam Houston in morning play. The Flames led for most of the match and picked up individual wins from Joy (3&2), Simmons (2&1) and Ryan (2&1). Semifinal match against No. 2 seed Sam Houston (W/ 3-1-1): Championship match against No. 4 seed UTEP (W/ 3-2-0): Josh Ryan (LU) beat Dylan Teeter (UTEP) (23 holes)

(LU) beat Dylan Teeter (UTEP) (23 holes) Sebastian Sandin (UTEP) conquered Austin Barbin (LU) (19 holes)

(LU) (19 holes) Isaac Simmons (LU) defeated Greg Holmes (UTEP) (1 up)

(LU) defeated Greg Holmes (UTEP) (1 up) Jacob Presutti (UTEP) conquered Brett Reid (LU) (1 more)

(LU) (1 more) Ike joy (LU) beat Patrick Foley (UTEP) (3&2)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://libertyflames.com/news/2024/4/25/mens-golf-flames-claim-cusa-championship-in-match-play-playoff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos