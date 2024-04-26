Product releases this week: Allbirds, Aeropress, Parachute

There are a ton of great products releasing every week and are here, as always, to keep you up to date with the best of them. Each week, we'll put together a short list of our favorite products from the past seven days so you can shop while sipping your morning coffee or taking a quick break from work (trust me, it's the only list that you need to stay awake). date on these things).

This week brings Balathe new extra-soft corrugated carpet, Poo-Pourris toilet bowl cleaning pods and LLBean and summer salts stunning new swimwear collaboration.

The latest lifestyle sneakers from Allbirds are here, and they're so light you'll barely feel them on your feet. The Tree Runner Go, available in Men's And Women's size, takes the best-selling Tree Runner shoe and makes it a little sleeker with raised details. It is made from Tencel Lyocell tree fiber material, which has sustainability credentials, and thanks to a new textile technique it is up to 20 times more durable than other Allbirds shoes, making it which makes it a great choice for everyday errands. , school runs and walks around the block with Fido.

Two iconic swimwear makers, Summersalt and L.L.Bean, have just teamed up to launch a collection of swimwear, swimwear and accessories in time for summer, featuring a watery plaid pattern and a bright floral. Beyond Summersalts' bestselling swimsuit editions, the new collection includes $20 water bottle, $40 beach towels, $70 floaty wide-leg pants, Maine four-point sandals Isle for $50 and much more.

A plush mat for dogs descending and beyond



This curved mat features 5 millimeters of cushioning that goes far beyond standard mats to provide extra support for hard-working wrists and joints. The top layer is antimicrobial and non-slip so you can stay in place without difficulty, and it comes in Charcoal and Sea colors.

PMD Beauty's famous skin cleansing tools just got better: the Redvolution tool incorporates the skin-care boosting powers of the original tool on one side and the addition of red light therapy from the other side of the stick. The 19 LED lights are designed to visibly smooth, lift and firm the skin. It is available for pre order now for $229 and will ship on May 1 (you'll also receive a free Radiant 20% Vitamin C Serum with your pre-order).

AeroPress is known for brewing smooth brews to start your day wide-eyed and alert, but it's just expanded its lineup with a range of colors that will complement what's going on in your kitchen. Choose from green, purple, blue, charcoal, red and, of course, clear. Each of the $50 devices, which mimic a combination of pour-over, espresso, and French press brewing methods, promises full-bodied, grain-free coffee.

A bowl cleaner and freshener in one convenient capsule



You may know Poo-Pourri for your toilet spray Before leaving and a line of other fresheners for fabrics, smoky rooms, smelly shoes and more, but the brand has now launched a new line of deodorizers and combo bowl cleaners called Potty Pods. The pods come in a bag of 20 for $12 (or $10 if you subscribe) and are designed to be toilet and septic safe.

The Parachutes premium linen collection has just been added with the launch of the Organic Gauze Terry Bath collection, which weaves organic cotton and linen for a double-sided experience. Ultra-soft Cloud cotton gauze is on the front, and there's plush terry cloth on the back for maximum absorbency once you get out of the bath. The organic gauze bathrobe has a sleek, longer silhouette topped with a shawl collar and retails for $129. It is available in sizes XS to 3X in cream and moss colors. If you want a complete spa experience, you can also get the double-sided model. Organic terry gauze towelsi.e. $29 for the hand towel and $49 for the bath towel.

Ruggable has once again teamed up with Morris & Co. for a new collection of rugs inspired by the works of 19th century artist and designer William Morris that are reminiscent of an English garden. Colors are light for spring and summer and include designs depicting intricate flowers and animals. The collection starts at $129 and includes 14 indoor rugs and one doormat, with each indoor rug using Ruggables' signature two-piece construction (a non-slip rug attached to a washable cover).

A Smells Like Summer scent meets a gentle body wash



Sunscreen has its own special scent, and for those who love the Sun Bums signature scent, there's now a body wash that brings out that aroma even sooner while you're in the shower. The $18 body wash is scented with the Smells Like Summer aroma and is packed with antioxidants and vitamin E. It's also vegan, contains no sulfates or parabens, and is cruelty-free.

If you want to change your color but don't have the time or budget to travel to the salon, DpHue has launched a DIY semi-permanent hair color called Color Dream. Since it's not permanent (it fades after 16 shampoos) and will only move your shade needle a few degrees, the $32 box is a good option for anyone who's considering coloring their hair but is do not want to commit to permanent work. (This can also be helpful for touch-ups between appointments).