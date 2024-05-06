Vanderbilt Women's Tennis | A beautiful day to be a Dore





Columbus, OH In the second round of the NCAA Regional at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center, the No. 31 Vanderbilt women's tennis team dueled with No. 12 Ohio State and earned a 4-3 victory as Clia-Belle Mohr defeated Irina Cantos Siemers in the third set. Vanderbilt battled in doubles and secured the early lead as No. 53 Mohr and Holly Staff defeated Shelly Bereznyak and Cantos Siemers 6-0. Anessa Lee and Amy Stevens fell on Court 3, but Valeria Ray and Bridget Stammel took a 6-4 victory over Audrey Spencer and Luciana Perry. The Dores went point for point with the Buckeyes in singles play, but the turning point was when sophomore Stammel defeated No. 50 Perry in straight sets on Court 2. Everyone fought so hard and that really helped me during my match because the energy was electric everywhere, Stammel said. When I won and made it 3-3, I knew CB would do it for us. There is no one better in that position than her. I'm just so excited and happy for this team because we all worked so hard. After Vandy won the doubles point, Staff led the Dores in singles on Court 5 as she defeated Teah Chavez in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 to lead Vanderbilt 2-0. Lee succumbed to Bereznyak on Court 4 and Stevens fell to her Buckeye opponent on Court 6, tying the score at 2-2. Ray was defeated on Court 3 by No. 114 Sydni Ratliff and shortly afterwards Stammel added another point for Vandy, and the score was 3-3. The decision was left to 13th-ranked Mohr, and she delivered as she defeated No. 17 Cantos Siemers in a third set, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. “I am very proud of the way my teammates and I competed,” Mohr said. From one to six the girls were fighting, which gave me the confidence to survive and progress in my match. Vanderbilt advances to the NCAA Super Regionals in Charlottesville, Virginia, where they will face fifth-seeded Virginia on Saturday at time to be determined. Singles

1. #13 Mohr (Vanderbilt) final. #17 Cantos Siemers 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

2. #74 Stammel (Vanderbilt) def. #50 Perry 7-5, 6-4

3. #114 Ratliff (Ohio State) def. Ray 6-3, 6-4

4. Bereznyak (Ohio State) def. Lee 6-0, 6-1

5. Staff (Vanderbilt) final. Chavez 6-3, 6-0

6. Spencer (Ohio State) def. Stevens 6-4, 6-4 Double

1. #53 Mohr/Staff (Vanderbilt) final. Bereznyak/Cantos Siemers 6-0

2. Stammel/Ray (Vanderbilt) def. Spencer/Perry 6-4

3. Madeline Atway/Chavez (Ohio State) def. Lee/Stevens 6-3

