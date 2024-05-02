Anya Taylor-Joy wears a Rick Owens dress for 'Furiosa' photo call in Sydney

Anya Taylor-Joy attended her latest event on Wednesday to promote her upcoming film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” The actress joined costar Chris Hemsworth and director George Miller for the photo shoot in Sydney.

For the occasion, the Emmy-nominated star styled a look from Rick Owens' spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The floor-length dress featured a sleeveless shoulder strap in a burnt sienna hue and two contrasting fabrics. The top featured a softer fabric, while the dress's high-waisted skirt featured a crinkled leather aesthetic and fashion-forward pockets at the hips.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the media call for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” on May 1 in Sydney. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy accessorized her look with a pair of diamond chain earrings and a gold cuff courtesy of Tiffany & Co., of which the actress has been an ambassador since 2021. The actress's blonde hair was been styled in a sleek, straight look. worn in the back – by Gregory Russell. Her makeup, featuring defined cheekbones and a soft lip, was done by Georgie Eisdell. Taylor-Joy's entire look was curated by stylist Ryan Hastings.

Selection of Rick Owens' spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection. Dominique Maitre/WWD

Taylor-Joy's dress debuted on the runway during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023. Owens' collection was inspired, in part, by donuts and spun sugar, as noted by the WWD review about exposed loop fabrics. “I was trying to reduce clothing to the most basic thing, and the donuts in the quilt fabric, they work anywhere – on the plane, or you can throw them on the floor for a dog bed,” said the American fashion designer.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth at the media call for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” on May 1 in Sydney. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The collection included bubble dresses, crinkled leather and sculptural foam elements. Among the collection's most consistent trends, sharp, pronounced shoulders were an integral part of Owens' designs for the spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the media call for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” on May 1 in Sydney. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is the prequel to Miller’s 2015 feature film “Mad Max: Fury Road.” The film follows the kidnapping of a young Furiosa from her home and her fight to escape the clutches of warlords and hordes of bikers and find her way home. The film will be released on May 24.