Forward-thinking friends find a way to trade inexpensively





Ursuline Academy senior Livia Lange aims to make a difference for her fashion-trading peers with a new resale website, LivToBe.com. The membership-based site allows teenage and college girls to buy and sell clothing without having to pay any additional fees. Livia credits her love of reading, traveling, and helping people make a difference. A few years ago, I discovered the works of Maya Angelou and used many of her inspirational quotes, Livia said. The inspiration for LivToBe was derived from one of his quotes, When you don't like a thing, change it. If you can't change it, change the way you think. Don't complain. This idea came about when Livia and the girls she knows noticed that resale sites were charging a 30% commission to sell clothes. “We didn't like how these mainstream sites worked, so rather than complaining about it, we decided to change the model,” Livia said. Livia Lange with her dog. (PHOTO: Courtesy of LivToBe.com)

The girls wanted a site that allowed them to buy and sell fashion easily and inexpensively. Apart from a flat fee, LivToBe does not require any additional fees. Girls can buy and sell as many clothes as they want, paying only credit card and shipping fees to complete transactions. LivToBes' founding members, passionate about fashion, also attended the Episcopal School of Dallas, Highland Park High School and Bishop Lynch High School and include graduates who now attend the University of Texas and the University of Alabama. Members of the site have heard of girls elsewhere who have had bad experiences with resale sites. Through social media, LiveToBe leaders hope to reach more schools and grow their website. The idea is to post photographs wearing fashionable clothes at events. We like to have variety in our posts, so it's not often you see someone posting in the same outfit, especially in a tight time frame, Livia said. We love swapping clothes, sharing our fashion sense, and being part of a diverse community. At a launch event this spring, LivToBe members had a blast selling clothes and meeting guests. In the future, they plan to host an in-person back-to-school event and are excited to continue making more connections. Livia plans to attend college this fall to study business and law, while continuing to grow her brand in more places. Our goal is to grow the brand and build lasting friendships, all while having fun!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peoplenewspapers.com/2024/05/06/fashion-forward-friends-find-way-to-swap-more-affordably/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos