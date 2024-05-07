Connect with us

Politics

Hamas says it has accepted Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar | International

Hamas says it has accepted Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar | International

 


Hamas says it has accepted a ceasefire deal offered by Egypt and Qatar, which aims to end the seven-month war with Israel in Gaza.

In a statement Monday, Hamas said the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, told the Qatari prime minister and Egypt's intelligence minister that the militant group had accepted their proposal.

The Israeli government is currently reviewing Hamas' response. The Israeli prime minister's office declined to comment at this stage.

It is unclear whether Hamas accepted the most recent ceasefire proposal, as presented last week, or a revised version of it.

The most recent framework, which Israel helped develop but has not fully agreed to, calls for the release of 20 to 33 hostages over several weeks in exchange for a temporary ceasefire and the release of prisoners. Palestinians.

After the initial exchange, according to this framework, would follow what sources describe as the “restoration of lasting calm” during which the remaining hostages, captive Israeli soldiers and the bodies of the hostages would be exchanged for more Palestinian prisoners.

A diplomatic source close to the negotiations said that after a day-long meeting in Qatar's capital Doha between CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the mediators convinced Hamas to accept a three-part deal.

“The bill is now firmly in (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu’s camp,” the source said.

The United States is also reviewing Hamas' response and “discussing it with our partners in the region,” State Department Matthew Miller said.

“We continue to believe that a hostage agreement is in the best interest of the Israeli people. It is in the best interest of the Palestinian people. It would result in an immediate ceasefire, it would allow for increased movement of humanitarian aid and so we will continue to work to try to achieve one,” he said.

As news of Hamas' announcement spread across Gaza, Palestinians began celebrating in the streets of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Strip, and Gaza City in the north.

The news comes just hours after Israel ordered Palestinians living in Rafah, a town in southern Gaza, to “evacuate immediately.”

The order raised fears that the long-threatened Israeli assault on the city was imminent. More than a million Palestinians have fled to Rafah, where Hamas is believed to have regrouped after Israel destroyed much of northern Gaza.

A source close to Israeli plans said a limited incursion into Rafah was intended to maintain pressure on Hamas to accept a deal that would result in a ceasefire and a release of the hostages.

Ongoing IDF operations

Asked if Hamas' acceptance of a deal could change Israel's plans for Rafah, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said the army would continue to operate in Gaza. He said operations were ongoing, but the IDF was making every effort in negotiations to return the hostages home as “quickly as possible.”

Netanyahu has come under heavy pressure from the most extreme wing of his coalition not to accept last week's ceasefire proposal and to instead focus on destroying the Hamas in Rafah.

Orit Strook, Israel's settlements minister and a member of the far-right Religious Zionism party, said last week that accepting the deal would “throw” Israel's military progress “in the trash.”

Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's national security minister, said Netanyahu had “promised that Israel would enter Rafah, assured that the war would not end and there would be no reckless deal.”

But much of the Israeli public has called on Netanyahu to accept a deal. Families and supporters of the hostages blocked the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv last week, holding a banner reading: “Rafah or hostages choose life.”

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet but seen as a rival and possible successor to Netanyahu, said the return of the hostages was more urgent than entry into Rafah.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc12.com/news/international/hamas-says-it-has-agreed-to-gaza-ceasefire-proposal-from-egypt-and-qatar/article_b0e54ccd-488f-5f99-a57b-1f502338d0d3.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: