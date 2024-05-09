Fashion
Red Carpet Warriors Fashion Show Fundraiser Helps Children With Cancer
They're not sisters in the literal sense, but the women who run the Red Carpet Warriors fundraiser have such a close bond that sisterhood is the only apt description.
The group's annual performance packs as much energy and extravagance as a Hollywood awards ceremony, although instead of gold-plated trophies, it provides tens of thousands of dollars to children with cancer.
It's now a goal in life for Paula Corrieri of Wayne, whose 15-year-old son, Rocco Sivolella, died of acute myeloid leukemia in 2022.
I feel like we met for a reason, she said of her friends. I think there's a reason we got together.
The Red Carpet Warriors fundraiser, which will take place on May 17 at Bottagra Restaurant & Bar on Wagaraw Road in Hawthorne, is a fashion show for young people.
Sixty-five child models, including the Wayne Valley High School varsity football team, where Rocco was a student-athlete, will parade down an 80-foot runway in front of 400 guests.
It's only half.
Ottis Anderson, a retired NFL running back who played for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV, will host a live auction where prizes include a Louis Vuitton handbag and a vacation in a villa for six people in Bali.
There will also be a moment of silent reflection in memory of Rocco: the event falls precisely on the second anniversary of his death.
This benefit will help families with four children.
Marko Dobre, 17, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in November. He is an ambitious teenager from Totowa, and despite his serious illness, the association says he remains determined.
Liam Frerichs, of Wayne, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia after having a high fever two months ago. The 6-year-old boy likes to dream about his future and explore nature.
Rosie McKenna, 5, has battled a rare type of brain cancer for most of her life. She's a fun-loving girl from Havertown, Pennsylvania, and she's still laughing even though she's had three brain surgeries and requires chemotherapy every day.
Sofie Stokes, from Totowa, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia after experiencing leg pain in July. The 13-year-old loves hanging out with her friends and playing softball.
It means a lot to me to help them, Corrieri said. If there is a positive side to this story, for me it would be being able to help others.
Two groups team up to help families fight childhood cancer
Corrieri is the newest addition to the fundraising group.
It was co-founded under another name by Maria Chomenko, Kimberly Gerena and Jessica Myers.
Chomeko, of Elmwood Park, and Gerena, of Wayne, met about 30 years ago as children on a school bus in Hawthorne.
Gerena, owner of Flourish Salon & Spa on High Mountain Road in North Haledon, and Chomenko, an employee there, approached Myers with a fundraising idea to help her nephew, Liam Marquez, who was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma alveolar, a soft tissue. cancer, eight weeks after his birth.
They decided it would be a fashion show.
Myers, originally from Wayne and living in Little Falls, had quit his job to help his sister care for Liam, who died in August at age 3. Myers now works at her boyfriend's car dealership, Grand Motor Sales, on Union Avenue in Paterson.
Even at a preschool age, Myers said, Liam dreamed of becoming a first responder. Days after his death, he received a posthumous tribute when he was enlisted as an honorary firefighter and honorary police officer in Little Falls.
I never realized how serious childhood cancer was until I went to the oncology floor of the hospital, Myers said. You see the ads, but until you witness them, you don't realize it.
The charity Myers set up in memory of his nephews, Liams Warriors, collaborated with Gerenas Salon and Corrieris Foundation, Remembering Rocco, to launch Red Carpet Warriors. The organization became a certified nonprofit three months ago.
“Very grateful” to be able to give back
A former recipient of the charity's generosity will be giving back in his own way this year.
Nolan Pena, now 13, discovered a golf ball-sized lump under his armpit and, at first, didn't think anything of it. Doctors surprised the family by confirming it was Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The boy, who is in eighth grade at Anthony Wayne Middle School on Garside Avenue in Wayne, will participate in the fashion show while his cancer is in remission.
The event is something to look forward to after a difficult year, said his father, also named Nolan Pena.
He is really happy and very grateful to everyone who helped him, Pena said.
Most of last year's Red Carpet Warriors profits paid to the Penas were spent on at-home treatment injections, called Neulasta, that Nolan needed to replenish his white blood cells. The injections were expensive and, according to Pena, not covered by medical insurance.
Pena said the remaining funds were used for a two-day trip to the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla., when the family visited the Sunshine State in August.
Before his diagnosis, young Nolan played a lot of sports.
It will take some time, dad Pena said, before his son regains his full strength. He said he bought Nolan a new basketball for Christmas, hoping the gift would boost his confidence.
He wants to be more active, Pena said. He's starting to realize that it's okay to push himself a little harder.
'Simple things' can help one of this year's winners
Lillian Dobre said she had fallen to her lowest point before Corrieri contacted her to tell her the Red Carpet Warriors wanted to honor her eldest son, Marko, as a beneficiary.
The 17-year-old student-athlete at DePaul Catholic High School on Alps Road in Wayne was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in November. He's finishing up his remaining credits through homeschooling, and his mother said he still wants to go to prom this month.
It was really nice, Dobre said of Totowa. It was good to have that support.
Dobre said she was optimistic Marko would feel well enough to attend the fundraiser.
Sometimes you just want to lay low and get through this dark time, Dobre said. But in another sense, it will be a great evening for him.
Marko did not participate in the fall football season and the current lacrosse season.
The last six months have been a painful time, but Dobre said the family will do something special for Marko when the time comes. She said an afternoon at American Dream, East Rutherford's massive mall, would be a welcome diversion.
Laughing, Dobre said, “I’d have to bring him back down to Earth a little bit.” I should tell him he won't have a Maserati. We were looking for simple things again.
Corrieri recalled her conversation with Dobre, noting that she said she would always be available to lend an ear.
Even if she just wants to scream and scream, Corrieri said. I know where she is, right now, on this journey.
Event details
WHEN: From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday May 17.
OR: Bottagra Restaurant & Bar, at 80 Wagaraw Road in Hawthorne.
HOW MUCH: The cost is $175 per ticket, or $1,750 for a table of 10 guests.
SPONSORSHIPS: Options range from $500 to $5,000.
MORE INFORMATION: Visit redcarpetwarriors.com.
