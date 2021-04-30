Global fashion retailer chooses Pivotree to accelerate unified commerce journey





Standardization of order management processes between SAP Commerce and the point of sale system will provide customers with a smoother experience TORONTO, April 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree” or the “Company”), a leading provider of frictionless trading solutions, today announced that one of North America Leading fashion and accessories retailers and a long-time customer chose Pivotree to modernize its unified commerce platform and further evolve its frictionless commerce strategy. Leveraging their in-depth knowledge of the retail industry, e-commerce strategy and cutting-edge online technologies, Pivotree will replace the retailer’s old order management system with a next-generation solution based on Fluent Commerce. . The goal is to seamlessly integrate the front-end experience both digital (SAP Commerce) and in store (POS) with a unified back-end process allowing a better customer experience thanks to the visibility of stocks on all the sites, the possibility of ordering and picking up in different places. or channels, split controls and other features. This will give the retailer the flexibility they need to easily adapt to fluctuations in inventory and other changes in the market. The new unified commerce foundation will also provide customers with a unique and optimized ordering experience across in-store and online channels, which will reduce transaction friction and drive sales. The retailer will also reap the benefits of increased platform efficiency. By eliminating its aging order management technology, the company will benefit from reduced support costs, reduce the time it takes for its development team to launch customer-centric innovations, and bring it even closer to offering a true omnichannel experience. Given the long and trusted partnership, the client knew that Pivotree had the understanding of their business and the strategic vision to help them complete this important part of their business journey frictionlessly, which requires a holistic view of the journey. customer and constantly evolving evolution. technological landscape in order to integrate business agility at every step of the process. You can find more information on how Pivotree can help retailers deliver smooth e-commerce experiences at https://pivotree.com/services/by-industry/retail/. To learn more about Pivotree’s strategy for frictionless thinking, Click here. About Pivotree Pivotree is one of the world’s leading providers of commerce and MDM services. It is an end-to-end provider that supports customers from strategy, platform selection, deployment and hosting to ongoing support. It functions as a one-stop expert resource to help businesses adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative customers rely on Pivotree’s deep expertise to choose proven enterprise solutions and design, build and connect critical systems to run smoothly at critical moments in a commerce business. Pivotree is a trusted partner for more than 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many Fortune 1000 companies. With offices and clients in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a top growth company and industry leader around the world. For more information visit http://www.pivotree.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

