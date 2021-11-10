Xi Jinping: Chinese Communist Party to close key meeting as Xi Jinping strengthens his power





The Chinese Communist Party will close a meeting on Thursday that is expected to culminate with a resolution that consolidates the authority of President Xi Jinping, a year before he wins an unprecedented third term as party leader. The sixth plenum of the central committee, a group of some 370 party members that chooses its new leaders every five years, has been meeting behind closed doors in Beijing since Monday, accompanied by a drumbeat of state media propaganda. The “historic resolution,” only the party’s third since its founding in 1921, officially concerns its 100-year achievements, but will also maintain Xi’s authority as the party’s “core”, further strengthening his grip on power and laying the groundwork for what analysts typically expect to be a third term in a year.

Although there was no official media coverage of the plenum discussions, the state media was filled with celebrations of Xi and the party’s achievements. The People’s Daily has published a series of long front-page comments saluting Xi every day since November 1. The former hailed Xi as a “politician, thinker, Marxist strategist” who has “immense political courage, an intense sense of historical responsibility and a deep love for the people,” embodying the party’s quality of “not fearing a powerful enemy, do not fear risks “and” dare to fight and win “. Dotted with comments from Xi and admirers, the People’s Daily comments total over 140,000 characters, praising Xi for controlling COVID-19, strengthening the economy and the military, eradicating it. poverty and the fight against corruption. The party’s only two previous “historic resolutions”, in 1945 and 1981, had the effect of consolidating the authority of leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, respectively. The first news of this week’s meeting will likely be in state media on Thursday, and a press conference is scheduled for Friday.



