Tom Cotton admits Trump, not Biden, caused inflation

Republicans hammered the Biden administration on inflation. Democrats have attempted to respond by blaming supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic. But Republican Senator Tom Cotton has a completely different theory: He attributes inflation to Donald Trump’s poor selection to lead the Federal Reserve.

Cottons’ point of view, set out in a Wall Street Journal editorial, places the blame for inflation squarely on Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Fed. Mr Powells Fed has forced millions of American families to choose between paying the mortgage, feeding their families, filling up with gas, heating their homes or buying Christmas presents, he says.

Cotton makes this case during the explanation of his upcoming vote against the re-appointment of Powells. And obviously, Cotton is not trying to blame Trump (whose name does not appear in his column). But, while all Powell will do in his second term will be on Biden, the reason Powell got the job in the first place is because Donald Trump appointed him.

Trump chose Powell in large part because he considered his predecessor, Janet Yellen, too small to effectively manage monetary policy. Once in office, Powell was an inflation dove, leaving interest rates low in order to keep the economy going. Trump constantly demanded that Powell push interest rates even lower.

Cottons’ point of view implies that Powell was wrong, and Trump was even more wrong:

Mr. Powell also maintained the Fed’s sweeping emergency monetary policies a decade after the end of the 200708 financial crisis. Thus, the Fed had already exhausted normal monetary policy tools when the pandemic struck and was forced to use unprecedented levels of government intervention to support the US economy. As a result, the Fed’s balance sheet stands at nearly $ 9 trillion and continues to grow by over $ 100 billion per month. As a perspective, the Fed’s balance sheet barely exceeded $ 2 trillion after the financial crisis.

Of course, the flip side of high inflation levels is that the economy is growing rapidly and unemployment is falling rapidly. Cotton does not like compromise, believing that keeping inflation low is the only objective of monetary policy. (The Fed’s main mission is to ensure stable prices and a healthy currency, he writes, omitting any role in balancing low inflation with low unemployment.)

I happen to think Trump’s preference for low interest rates and a vibrant economy was correct. Cotton does not agree. But whatever your position on the merits of the Trump-Powell interest rate regime, Cotton tells us that inflation levels are Trump’s fault, not Bidens’ fault.

Get the latest Jonathan Chait news delivered to your inbox.

Analysis and commentary on political news by New York columnist Jonathan Chait.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notices and to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/12/jerome-powell-inflation-federal-reserve-tom-cotton-trump-biden.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos