Pak court allows Imran Khan to meet party lawyers at Adiala jail: report





A top Pakistani court on Thursday allowed Imran Khan to meet four lawyers from his party at Adiala jail, days after the Punjab provincial government barred the former prime minister from holding meetings in the jail for two weeks.

Citing security concerns, the Punjab provincial government, led by Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its main rival Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), imposed Tuesday a two-week ban on all public visits. , meetings and interviews at the Adiala high security prison in Rawalpindi, where former Prime Minister Khan has been incarcerated since last August.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed four PTI party lawyers to meet party founder Khan in the high security prison after hearing a petition against the two-week ban on meetings with prison inmates of Adiala, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

During the hearing, the prison director said he had been ordered to allow six people, besides lawyers, to meet the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician, but added that he couldn't allow six people a day into a prison that houses seven thousand prisoners.

Claiming that the prison director had given fresh excuses at every hearing, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir said: “If you are not complying with the court orders, why should we not initiate contempt proceedings against you? Later, during the hearing, the PTI lawyer informed the court that he had designed a mechanism with the prison superintendent. The judge ordered the party's lawyer to appoint a focal person and draw up SOPs (standard operating procedures) for meetings with Khan and ordered four PTI lawyers to meet the ex-PM in jail over late in the day.

Separately, Khan was granted a right of appeal in the encryption case, according to another report.

The Islamabad High Court rejected a plea that Khan and his aide, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had no right to appeal their conviction in the diplomatic cipher case.

The court will hear the PTI leaders' appeals “on the merits” on March 18, the report said.

PTI founder Khan and party vice-president Qureshi were sentenced in January to 10 years each in the encryption case for publishing the contents of a secret cable sent by the ambassador from the country in Washington to the government in Islamabad. The cipher affair concerns a piece of paper, purported to be a diplomatic cable – the cipher – that Khan held up at a public rally on March 27, 2022 and, naming the United States, claimed it was of proof of “an international plot to overthrow his government.

The Federal Investigation Agency filed charges against Khan and Qureshi on August 15 last year, accusing them both of violating secrecy laws in handling the cable sent by the Pakistani embassy in Washington in March 2022.

Khan and Qureshi have also been out of politics for five years.

After the formation of the new government led by Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the noose has further tightened against the PTI and its leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pak-court-allows-imran-khan-to-meet-party-lawyers-at-adiala-jail-report-700178 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos