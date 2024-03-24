Central Sulawesi Regional Police prepares 2,809 personnel to ensure Jokowi's visit





Palu, Beritasatu.com – The Regional Police (Polda) of Central Sulawesi (Sulteng) prepared 2,809 personnel to provide security for President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) working visit to Central Sulawesi Province, which is scheduled to take place on March 26-27, 2024 . “We will deploy 2,809 people to protect RI 1, President Jokowi in Central Sulawesi Province,” said Head of Public Relations of the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, Police Commissioner Djoko Wienartono in Palu, Saturday (23/3 /2024), cited by Between. Djoko said that the Head of the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, Inspector General Pol Agus Nugroho, chaired an internal meeting to ensure security preparation for the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia with the ranks from the police on Saturday (23/3/2024/ . The internal meeting of the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, he continued, was aimed at ensuring the safety of objects and routes that President Jokowi would take. By knowing the purpose and route of the president's trip, police can determine the number of personnel needed for security on the ground. “The 2,809 people involved in organizing the President's working visit were not only from the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, but also personnel from Palu Police, Sigi Police, Donggala Police, Parimo Police, Tolitoli Police, Banggai Police and Bangkep Police. ” he added. Djoko explained that the Central Sulawesi Regional Police and the police involved in security would also collaborate with the TNI and relevant stakeholders. Therefore, he reminded personnel involved in security to carry out their duties with full responsibility and in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP). “We call on the public to participate in maintaining the security situation in their surroundings, so that the President's working visit to Central Sulawesi can take place smoothly, orderly and safely,” he said. declared. President Jokowi's working visit to Central Sulawesi Province aims to inaugurate a number of development infrastructures in the region, which is expected to last two days. President Jokowi is expected to arrive in Banggai Regency on Tuesday (26/3/2024), then continue his trip to Banggai Islands Regency to inaugurate the Inpres Regional Road Project (IJD) and inspect the Salakan Market. On the same day, President Jokowi will return to Banggai and visit Palu City to inaugurate five airports, including Palu Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport, Prins Mandapar Banggai Laut Airport, Taman Bung Karno Siau Airport, l Bolaang Mongondow Airport and Panua Pohuwato Airport in Gorontalo. . Then, on the second day of his working visit to Central Sulawesi (27/3/2024), President Jokowi is expected to inaugurate the Palu Bay KSOP Development Project, which includes three ports, namely Pantoloan Port, the Wani Port and Gonenggati Port. Next, Jokowi will visit the Gumbasa irrigation site in Sigi Regency to inaugurate the rehabilitation and reconstruction project in Gumbasa. After that, Jokowi went to Toli-Toli Regency to visit the Mokopido Regional General Hospital (RSUD) and Bulog Warehouse and hand over the Regional Government Food Reserve Rice (CPPD) before returning to the city of Palu then leave for Jakarta.

