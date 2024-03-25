Imran Khan's party demands EU report on February 8 elections to be made public





Islamabad: Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khans, under siege by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on Monday demanded that the European Union report on the February 8 general elections be made public.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, addressing a press conference in the capital, said the European Union (EU) report on the elections should be made public, Geo News reported.

Recalling the EU delegation's visit to Pakistan ahead of the February 8 general elections, Hasan said the intergovernmental body had confirmed that it had submitted its report on the country's elections to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The EU report is very sensitive and important, he said.

The PTI spokesperson's demand comes as the party has vehemently complained of large-scale rigging and manipulation of general election results, saying its mandate was stolen.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, lodged in Rawalpindis Adiala jail after his conviction in various cases, had also written to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requesting it to conduct an audit of the election results. before approving any new loans for the cash-strapped country.

However, the request was rejected by the Washington-based bank, citing its narrow mandate on economic issues and saying it does not comment on domestic political developments.

After the February 8 elections, the EU's chief spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, lamented the lack of a level playing field due to the inability of some political actors to To stand for elections.

He also highlighted restrictions on freedom of assembly, freedom of expression online and offline, restrictions on internet access, as well as allegations of serious interference in the electoral process, including arrests of activists policies.

However, the EU was not the only entity to raise concerns about the elections, as the US and UK both expressed concerns about the restricted voting environment, followed by allegations of irregularities and interference in the voting process.

After the formation of the new government led by Shehbaz Sharif, the noose tightened further against the PTI and its leaders.

Terrorism cases have been registered against PTI leaders and workers for organizing peaceful protests against the February election fraud.

The former prime minister, along with former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were sentenced in January to 10 years each in the encryption case for publishing the contents of a secret cable sent by the the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

The cipher affair concerns a piece of paper, purported to be a diplomatic cable, the cipher that Khan held up at a public rally on March 27, 2022 and, naming the United States, claimed it was evidence of an international plot to overthrow his government.

The Federal Investigation Agency filed charges against Khan and Qureshi on August 15 last year, accusing them both of violating secrecy laws in handling the cable sent by the Pakistani embassy in Washington in March 2022.

Khan and Qureshi have also been out of politics for five years.

(Published March 25, 2024, 12:58 PM IST)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/world/imran-khans-party-demands-eu-report-on-feb-8-polls-be-made-public-2951568 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos