Donald Trump's video promising to support Imran Khan is a deepfake





By: Ankita Kulkarni March 27, 2024

Screenshot of viral social media posts. (X/Screenshot/Edited by Logically Facts)

Video of former US President Donald Trump speaking to NBC News in 2017 was digitally manipulated to claim he supports Imran Khan.

Claim number 46aadfa5

What is the claim?

A video shared on social media shows former US President Donald Trump expressing support for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested at his home last year in a corruption case. In the video, Trump reportedly said: Hello, my Pakistani American friends. I promise that if I win, I will do my best to get Imran Khan out of jail as quickly as possible. He is my friend. I love it. I will support him to take back the government and switch, and we will work together to strengthen our ties. Imran Khan Zindabad (sic).

Users shared this video with claims in Urdu that Trump will release the imprisoned Pakistani leader if he wins the 2024 US elections. The post (archived here) had garnered 27,500 views at the time of writing the story . Archives of similar articles can be found here and here.

Screenshot of viral social media posts. (X/Screenshot/Edited by Logically Facts)

However, this video is a deepfake. It was created from an old Trump interview in which he talked about former FBI Director James Comey.

What are the facts ?

A close look at the video shows that Trump's lip movements are out of sync with the words he speaks. At 0:14, there is a jump in the video, and it appears that the video is replaying from the beginning, showing Trump's repeated hand movements. These signs show that the video is manipulated.

We did a keyword search on Google and found that the original video was posted on NBC on May 12, 2017. Trump was speaking to reporter Lester Holt about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey . Around 5:43 in the video, we can see similar eye movements from Trump, and at 5:49, we can see the exact same hand action.

He was speaking about an FBI investigation against him over Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 US presidential elections. There are several similarities between the viral clip and the interview, such as Trump's tie, his microphone, the insignia on his costume and the background.

Comparison between the viral clip and the NBC interview. (Source: X/NBC News/Screenshot)

We also released the video via itisaar.ai, a deepfake detection tool developed by professors at the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur. The app classified the viral clip as deepfake.

Interestingly, the same clip was previously shared with another post (archived here) in February 2024. A user from X (formerly Twitter) shared this clip in which Trump allegedly said that once elected US president, he would give Turkish President Erdogan 24 hours. hours to get his troops out of Cyprus. Several other versions of the same video have been shared in the past. You can access it here and here.

The verdict

The above evidence establishes that the viral clip is a deepfake and that Donald Trump did not post or make any statements in support of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The original video is from 2017, where he spoke to NBC News about then-FBI Director James Comey. Therefore, we marked the statement as false.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.logicallyfacts.com/en/fact-check/fake-video-of-donald-trump-promising-to-support-imran-khan-is-a-deepfake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos