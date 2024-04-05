Trump Plays Same Songs From iPad While DJing at Mar-a-Lago: Axios





Former President Donald Trump loves being the resident DJ at his clubs, and he has a go-to Spotify playlist when he takes the stage with his iPad, Axios reported Thursday.

Trump's DJing appears to have become a staple at his clubs, with regulars dubbing him “Deejay T,” according to Axios.

According to the outlet, Trump's playlist includes classic hits like “Phantom of the Opera,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Elvis' “Suspicious Minds,” Lionel Ritchie's “Hello,” Guns N' Roses' “November Rain.” , as well as the duet by James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti “It's A Man's Man's Man's World”.

Trump's playlist, a person close to the former president told Axios, was about having “big names and songs that people recognize.” He uses the same playlist whether he is at Mar-a-Lago or at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the individual said.

This isn't the first time Trump's DJing has been in the spotlight.

In February 2023, Page Six reported that Trump had a regular Thursday night DJ slot at Mar-a-Lago. He was also advertised as a DJ for special events at the Florida resort.

“People love it when I do it,” Trump said of his role as a DJ in an interview with YouTubers NELK Boys in 2022.

Trump said in the same interview that his favorite song to perform was the Village People's 1978 dance anthem “YMCA.”

“You know what makes them tick? 'YMCA,'” Trump said. “'YMCA'”, the gay national anthem. Have you ever heard that? They call it the gay national anthem. But the “YMCA” gets people moving and gets them moving. »

“I've always had a great musical aptitude. But I love good music,” Trump told the NELK Boys.

But the feelings between Trump and the music industry are not mutual. The former president received multiple cease and desist notices from artists like Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and REM, asking him not to play their music at his events and rallies.

Notably, The Village People are among the groups that have not challenged Trump's use of their hit song.

“Like millions of Village People fans around the world, the President and his supporters have shown a true love for our music,” the group said in a statement in 2020. “Our music is inclusive and everyone certainly has the right to participate in the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation.

Trump's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside of normal business hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-plays-same-songs-ipad-dj-mar-a-lago-axios-2024-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos