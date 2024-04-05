Trump says January 6 Select Committee members should go to jail





IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

NATO takes Trump threat seriously and prepares if he returns to the White House07:07

Now playing

Trump says January 6 special committee members should go to jail 09:36

FOLLOWING

Judge Cannon Rejects Trump's Ridiculous Claim About Dismissal of Classified Documents Case 12:03

Deeply racist: A look at the extremists making policy in Trump's second term 08:30

More delays: Judge rejects Trump's request for immunity in financial silence case05:20

You see a court starting to collapse: Judge Cannon slows down the classified documents case09:16

Hurry up and settle: Jack Smith rips Judge Cannon for enabling Donald Trump's delaying tactics11:23

Trump criticized for ignoring Capitol Police after attending funeral of fallen NYPD officers 09:59

Florida Back in Play for Democrats as Reproductive Rights Back on the Agenda in November 06:29

Trump gets bailed out by billionaire fan, posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case 06:43

Judge takes no chances with Donald Trump and silences ex-president in secret trial 10:03

This should be a much bigger story: Trump cabinet officials continue to speak out against him 09:50

Risky business: Donald Trump's attempt to present himself as a messianic figure could backfire11:18

Judge who lost his child to political violence: the job I chose cost the life of my only son08:22

Alvin Bragg urges Judge Merchan to amend Trump's silence order to include court's family members 11:31

Why some billionaires are returning to Trump after being embarrassed by January 610:26

He's a tyrant and a thug: Deciphering Donald Trump's latest attacks on the judge's daughter05:43

Non-stop attacks: Trump files motion to ensure he can continue attacking daughter of New York judges06:06

Judge Luttig on Trump's Mafia Tactics: No One in Responsibility Brought Up the Subject'11:21

Chief coup plotter John Eastman faces disbarment for trying to lie about 2020 election 11:26

Andrew Weissmann, former Attorney General of the Department of Justice, and Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator of the January 6 Select Committee, join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the real fears of January 6 Committee members and staff according to which they could be prosecuted for committing no crime, by Donald Trump if he wins the presidency again. April 4, 2024

Learn more

NATO takes Trump threat seriously and prepares if he returns to the White House07:07

Now playing

Trump says January 6 special committee members should go to jail 09:36

FOLLOWING

Judge Cannon Rejects Trump's Ridiculous Claim About Dismissal of Classified Documents Case 12:03

Deeply racist: A look at the extremists making policy in Trump's second term 08:30

More delays: Judge rejects Trump's request for immunity in financial silence case05:20

You see a court starting to collapse: Judge Cannon slows down the classified documents case09:16

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house/watch/trump-says-members-of-jan-6-select-committee-should-go-to-jail-208342085945 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos