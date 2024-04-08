INDONESIA The bishops of Jakarta announce the presence of Pope Francis in Indonesia from September 3 to 6





Map. Suharyo and the president of the Episcopal Conference confirm the rumors that have leaked in recent days. The mosaic of the long September trip between Asia and Oceania is being formed, which will see the Pontiff also make a stopover in East Timor, Papua New Guinea and Singapore. For Indonesia, this would be the third visit by a pontiff after Paul VI in 1970 and John Paul II in 1989.

Jakarta (AsiaNews) – The Archbishop of Jakarta, Card. Ignatius Suharyo, and the president of the Episcopal Conference (KWI), Mgr. Antonius Subianto, Bishop of Bandung, today officially confirmed Pope Francis' trip to Indonesia, scheduled for September 3-6. This announcement follows rumors that have been circulating in the country for weeks. “Pope Francis' visit was publicly planned for 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this trip was canceled and has been postponed,” Card said. Suharyo today. The dates of the trip were agreed in recent days between the Holy See and the Indonesian government. “We are still in discussion with those interested to define the program – explained the president of the Episcopal Conference – and at the same time we are creating an internal committee for the organization”, After the announcement made in January by the government of Papua New Guinea, Preparations are progressing for the long trip which, health permitting, will see Francis stop in Asia and Oceania in September, also touching on East Timor and Singapore. While the invitation from Vietnam also remains in the background, where the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, is expected from tomorrow. . For Indonesia, the visit planned for September will be the third visit by a pontiff. The first pope to visit the archipelago was in fact Paul VI who, on December 3, 1970, during the last of his international apostolic trips, stopped in Jakarta where he was warmly welcomed by then President Suharto. From October 8 to 12, 1989, Pope John Paul II went to Indonesia for a trip marked by an open-air mass at the Jakarta stadium, and by stopovers in Medan, north Sumatra, and Yogyakarta, in the center of Java and Flores. , in East Nusa Tenggara. During this same trip, Wojtyla also visited Dili, in what was then still the Indonesian province of East Timor. Indonesia has maintained good relations with the Vatican since its independence. “Already in 1947, the Holy See opened its diplomatic mission in Jakarta,” Card. recalled today. Suharyo. Between the 1950s and 1960s, the first President Sukarno made three official visits to the Vatican, meeting Pius XII in 1956, John XXIII in 1959, and Paul VI in 1964. Current President Joko Widodo, however, has never been to the Vatican: the September trip (which would take place before the new president's official inauguration) will therefore be the first opportunity for him to personally meet Pope Francis.

