Politics
China, Russia talk about strengthening security cooperation during Lavrov's visit
After talks in Beijing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that China and Russia would further strengthen security cooperation in Europe and Asia.
Lavrov added that the two countries agreed to start a dialogue on this issue with the participation of other like-minded people. These countries compete with the United States and its allies for influence in the world.
During a meeting with Xi Jinping, Lavrov praised the Chinese president, according to Russian media.
The reports quote Lavrov telling Xi that Russia would like to express our greatest appreciation and admiration for the successes you have achieved over the years, and especially over the last decade under your leadership.
Moscow has pushed to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with Beijing as Russia is increasingly isolated by sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.
On Monday, Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. Russia and China align on several issues and are increasingly in conflict with democracies and NATO members.
Wang said Russia and China should oppose any small circle that engages in bloc confrontation, adding that NATO should not reach out to our common homeland.
Lavrov's visit coincides with the end of four days of negotiations in Beijing with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Yellen said she had difficult conversations with officials about national security, including U.S. concerns that Chinese companies were supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China continued to provide materials to support Russia's defense industrial base.
Despite maintaining strong economic ties with Russia, China has claimed that it does not provide weapons or military assistance to Russia. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has an objective and fair position on the Ukraine issue.
She added that China is neither one of the creators nor one of the actors of the Ukrainian crisis, and that we have not done and will not do anything to benefit from it.
Just weeks before Russia invades Ukraine in 2022, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a no-holds-barred agreement on relations between the two countries.
Since the deal, China has supported Russian rhetoric regarding the invasion, acknowledging that Western forces provoked the conflict. However, Beijing is officially calling for peace talks to end the conflict.
Mao said on Monday that Beijing would continue to promote peace talks in its own way. [and] maintain communication with relevant parties, including Russia and Ukraine.
She added that relevant countries should not defame or attack the normal state-to-state relations between China and Russia, let alone blame China and provoke bloc confrontation.
Since invading Ukraine, Russia has faced numerous sanctions, largely isolating the country from the Western world. As a result, diplomatic and economic ties between Moscow and Beijing have strengthened, making Russia the fastest growing trading partner.
The two countries have also increased their strategic cooperation, holding military exercises together and aiming to influence developing countries through various initiatives.
Last month, Sun Weidong, China's vice foreign minister, said relations between Beijing and Moscow were at their best in history.
Reuters reports that Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Xi, in what could be his first foreign trip since his re-election.
The Kremlin has said Putin and Xi may consider being in contact, but no specific time frame has been given.
Some information in this report comes from Reuters, the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/china-s-xi-meets-with-russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-in-show-of-support-against-western-democracies/7562528.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China, Russia talk about strengthening security cooperation during Lavrov's visit
- Appeals court rejects Donald Trump's latest attempt to delay April 15 criminal trial
- UK visa rules have torn our family apart and will make things much worse for others like us | Megan Dobson Sippy
- Why Raha Kapoor, the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is currently the richest child star in Bollywood
- Knust named USA Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week
- Hailey Bieber tests Formula 1 fashion with leather and no pants
- New OnePlus 12R update adds AI eraser feature, app-specific volume options, and more
- Acetaminophen use during pregnancy is not associated with autism or ADHD
- PM Modi's roadshow in Chennai amid 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants
- Part Two Sets Digital and Blu-ray/DVD Release Dates – Finger Lakes Daily News
- Internet traffic decreased as viewers watched the solar eclipse
- US News & World Report Best Graduate Programs 2025 include International Friendly Universities