



Xi Jinping met with former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou in what analysts see as an attempt to promote peaceful unification as the only alternative to military annexation of Taiwan. Ma, who led a student delegation to China, met Xi in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People, a venue usually reserved for foreign leaders meeting senior Chinese officials. Xi used the meeting to emphasize his belief that Taiwan and China were destined for what he called reunification. External interference cannot stop the historic trend of reuniting the country and the family, Xi said, according to Taiwanese media. He said that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese, and there are no grudges that cannot be resolved, no issues that cannot be discussed, and no forces that can separate us. According to local reports, Ma said a war between the two sides would pose an unbearable burden for the Chinese nation. The Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will certainly have enough wisdom to peacefully handle cross-Strait disputes and avoid conflicts, Ma said. Xi claims Taiwan as a province of China and has vowed to annex it, by force if necessary. In the meantime, he presided over a full-scale campaign of political, economic, and cognitive warfare, as well as near-daily military intimidation, to persuade Taiwan to accept Chinese rule. However, a growing majority of Taiwanese and their government reject this prospect. The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, of which Ma remains a prominent member, also rejects reunification but advocates closer ties with China as a way to preserve peace. Ma is one of the party's most pro-China figures. Amanda Hsiao, senior China analyst at the International Crisis Group, said Beijing was trying to put on a friendlier face, but was also likely trying to undermine the ruling party and the new government, just weeks after the inauguration presidential election of Lai Ching-te, who Beijing despises. At the same time, he tried to give the KMT more elements to assert that it is the only one capable of reducing tensions between the two sides of the strait. While some of the messages conveyed during the meeting will be attractive, other aspects [like] That both sides are part of a larger Chinese nation will likely have limited appeal to a broader society that increasingly identifies as distinctly Taiwanese, Hsiao said. Ma left office eight years ago, but he still holds some social and political influence and has remained a visible public figure. On Wednesday, Xi praised promoting cross-strait exchanges and opposing Taiwan independence. Wen-Ti Sung, a political expert at the Australian National University, said Ma was probably trying to preserve his legacy of warmer relations with China. Sung said Beijing's continued fixation on Ma might suggest a failure to cultivate other high-profile political figures in Taiwan who were willing to play the role of dove toward Beijing today. However, Beijing will also likely use the visit to signal that peaceful unification by winning hearts and minds remains Beijing's preferred option, he said. Wednesday's meeting had been rumored, but only confirmed shortly beforehand. It was the second for Xi and Ma, following a historic summit in Singapore in 2015, when Ma was still president. No current Taiwan leader has visited China since the end of the civil war in 1949. Additional reporting by Chi Hui Lin

