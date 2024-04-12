Donald Trump receives warning sign to leave Florida





Donald Trump received a wake-up call about his voters' motivation to go to the polls in November, according to a new survey in Florida.

The Emerson College poll brought good news for the former president and presumptive Republican nominee for the race against President Joe Biden. It shows Trump leading Biden by about 13 points in the Sunshine State, long considered one of the nation's key swing states that have drifted toward the GOP in recent election cycles.

However, the poll also found that likely Biden voters feel more motivated to vote than likely Trump voters in Florida.

According to the survey, nearly 67% of voters who say they want to vote for Biden say they are more motivated than usual to participate in the election. Fewer than 61% of pro-Trump voters say they are more motivated than usual to vote.

This comes as Florida Republicans face new concerns about the impact the abortion issue could have on the 2024 election. On April 1, the state Supreme Court issued a ruling allowing maintaining abortion restrictions in Florida, while also allowing a reproductive rights question to be placed on the November ballot.

Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 4, 2023. New poll finds Trump voters in Florida less motivated than those who support President Joe Biden. Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 4, 2023. New poll finds Trump voters in Florida less motivated than those who support President Joe Biden. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Reproductive rights became a sensitive issue for Republicans after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, thereby ending the constitutional right to abortion. Since the decision, voters in conservative-leaning states have rejected efforts to restrict abortion rights and Republicans have experienced disappointing election results.

Florida's ballot initiative, which would amend the state Constitution and allow broader access to abortion in the state, could motivate more pro-abortion rights voters to go to the polls.

Newsweek has contacted the Trump and Biden campaigns for comment via email.

The Emerson College poll also found that voters who oppose Florida's abortion law are more likely to vote. Sixty-two percent of voters who think the law is too strict say they are more motivated than usual, compared to 53 percent of voters who think it is not strict enough and 59 percent who think it is is just.

In good news for the former president, the poll found that 51% of respondents plan to vote for Trump, while only 38% say they will vote for Biden, a gap of 13 points. In 2020, Trump won Florida by only about 3 percentage points.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters April 9-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Republicans have seen their power grow in Florida in recent election cycles, hitting a major registration milestone last month. Experts have pointed to the Republican Party's gains among Hispanic voters near Miami – and the arrival in Florida of more conservative migrants from the Northeast and Midwest – to explain the Republican surge in the state, which threatens to keep Democrats out of power if they don't reverse these trends. tendencies.

