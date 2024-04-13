Visit Berastagi Fruit Market, President Jokowi buys oranges, mangoes and potatoes

President Joko Widodo visited the Berastagi fruit market, Karo Regency, North Sumatra (North Sumatra), Saturday (13/4/2024). Photo: ANTARA/HO-Muchlis Jr-Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat

jpnn.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) buys fruits and vegetables during his visit to the Berastagi Fruit Market, Karo Regency, North Sumatra, during the Eid holiday, Saturday (13/4/ 2024).

According to information from the Presidential Secretariat Press Office received in Jakarta on Saturday, President Jokowi purchased five kilograms of oranges, two kilograms of mangoes, two kilograms of snake fruit and two kilograms of red potatoes.

With a market area of ​​one hectare, Berastagi Fruit Market is not only a place for buying and selling transactions, but also a symbol of the cultural and agricultural wealth of Tanah Karo.

At the market, various agricultural products such as red potatoes, oranges, mangoes and snake fruits are not only sold, but also represent the lives of farmers who have taken care of the land for generations.

Marlina Kataren, an orange trader, expressed her joy at the presence of the Head of State. He said President Jokowi's purchase was not only an economic transaction, but also a symbol of hope that fruit sellers in the market would sell more and more.

“Alhamdulillah, I am very happy that Mr. Negara is here. Like this dream, I hope that with the arrival of Mr. Jokowi, our sales will be even more popular,” said Marlina.

Another orange trader, Lilis Sembiring, said her meeting with President Jokowi was emotional for her.

“Earlier, I saw Mr. Jokowi. I am very happy that Mr. Jokowi was allowed to be here,” he said.