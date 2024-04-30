Prajwal Revanna 'sex video': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says 'on his leader's shoulders…'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having his hands “photographed on the shoulder” of a Karnataka MP who is “running away” from the country and “ruining the lives of hundreds of women. She was referring to Hassan's BJP-led NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of being involved in an “obscene video” case.

READ ALSO : Prajwal Revanna “sex video” case: did “Congress leaders collude with a BJP leader” to slander the JDS MP? | 10 points

“The Prime Minister holds the leader's photo with his hand on his shoulder. The Prime Minister himself goes 10 days before this leader's election campaign. They congratulate him on stage. Today, two leaders from Karnataka are on the run…[The leader on whose shoulder the PM puts his hand and gets himself photographed. The leader for whom the PM himself goes to campaign 10 days before the election. He praises him on the stage. Today, that leader from Karnataka is absconding from the country]” Priyanka Gandhi said in a message on X on Monday.

She added: “Just hearing about his heinous crimes is heartbreaking. He ruined the lives of hundreds of women. » According to reports, Prajwal fled India and traveled to Germany amid several obscene videos involving him, circulating on social media ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Gandhi launched this attack on PM Modi after the Congress shared a photo of PM Modi, along with Prajwal Revanna, his father HD Revanna, his grandfather and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his uncle HD Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday claimed in a press conference that Prime Minister “Narendra Modi knew everything about Prajwal Revanna's sexual abuse.” She said that despite knowing everything, Narendra Modi made him his candidate for Hassan seat.

READ ALSO : Prajwal Revanna sex video case: Did the BJP ignore the warning signs? Congress highlights BJP chief's letter to party chief

Prajwal, HD Revanna booked

Former minister HD Revanna and her son Prajwal, MP from Hassan in Karnataka, were booked on Sunday for sexual harassment and stalking by their former house help.

According to the complaint, the victim alleged that HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna had sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not at home, he touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

According to news agency ANI, the complainant also alleged that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely with her and also misbehaved with her daughter during a video call. “My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls,” the complainant explained.

Earlier, on April 25, the state women's panel chairperson asked CM Siddaramaiah to order an SIT probe into the obscene clips, allegedly involving the JD(S) MP, circulating on social media.

READ ALSO : Prajwal Revanna “sex video” case: Hassan’s MP describes the videos as transformed; FIR lodged, JD(S) welcomes SIT probe. 10 points

Taking note of the matter, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed that the state government has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged obscene video case of Prajwal Revanna in the district of Hassan.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna, his nephew and MP from Hassan, who is contesting the Lok Sabha poll in the ongoing elections, over allegations of abuse sexual assault on several women.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: April 29, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

