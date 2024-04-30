Connect with us

Politics

Prajwal Revanna 'sex video': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says 'on his leader's shoulders…'

Prajwal Revanna 'sex video': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says 'on his leader's shoulders…'

 


Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having his hands “photographed on the shoulder” of a Karnataka MP who is “running away” from the country and “ruining the lives of hundreds of women. She was referring to Hassan's BJP-led NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of being involved in an “obscene video” case.

READ ALSO : Prajwal Revanna “sex video” case: did “Congress leaders collude with a BJP leader” to slander the JDS MP? | 10 points

The Prime Minister holds the leader's photo with his hand on his shoulder. The Prime Minister himself goes 10 days before this leader's election campaign. They congratulate him on stage. Today, two leaders from Karnataka are on the run…[The leader on whose shoulder the PM puts his hand and gets himself photographed. The leader for whom the PM himself goes to campaign 10 days before the election. He praises him on the stage. Today, that leader from Karnataka is absconding from the country]” Priyanka Gandhi said in a message on X on Monday.

She added: “Just hearing about his heinous crimes is heartbreaking. He ruined the lives of hundreds of women. » According to reports, Prajwal fled India and traveled to Germany amid several obscene videos involving him, circulating on social media ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Gandhi launched this attack on PM Modi after the Congress shared a photo of PM Modi, along with Prajwal Revanna, his father HD Revanna, his grandfather and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his uncle HD Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday claimed in a press conference that Prime Minister “Narendra Modi knew everything about Prajwal Revanna's sexual abuse.” She said that despite knowing everything, Narendra Modi made him his candidate for Hassan seat.

READ ALSO : Prajwal Revanna sex video case: Did the BJP ignore the warning signs? Congress highlights BJP chief's letter to party chief

Prajwal, HD Revanna booked

Former minister HD Revanna and her son Prajwal, MP from Hassan in Karnataka, were booked on Sunday for sexual harassment and stalking by their former house help.

According to the complaint, the victim alleged that HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna had sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not at home, he touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

According to news agency ANI, the complainant also alleged that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely with her and also misbehaved with her daughter during a video call. “My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls,” the complainant explained.

Earlier, on April 25, the state women's panel chairperson asked CM Siddaramaiah to order an SIT probe into the obscene clips, allegedly involving the JD(S) MP, circulating on social media.

READ ALSO : Prajwal Revanna “sex video” case: Hassan’s MP describes the videos as transformed; FIR lodged, JD(S) welcomes SIT probe. 10 points

Taking note of the matter, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed that the state government has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged obscene video case of Prajwal Revanna in the district of Hassan.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna, his nephew and MP from Hassan, who is contesting the Lok Sabha poll in the ongoing elections, over allegations of abuse sexual assault on several women.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: April 29, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/prajwal-revanna-sex-video-row-priyanka-gandhi-attacks-pm-modi-says-jis-neta-ke-kandhe-par-11714397554596.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: