Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

After unveiling the manifesto, the Prime Minister said it would empower youth, women, poor and farmers and help the country in its journey towards Viksit Bharat (developed India).

The manifesto, with the slogan Modi Ki Guarantee 2024calls for bringing all citizens aged 70 and above under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free treatment up to 5 Lakh.

Follow all live updates on BJP manifesto 2024, Lok Sabha polls here

“The biggest concern of the elderly is how will they be able to afford the treatment of their illnesses. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. The BJP has now taken the principle that every individual above the age of 75 will be subject to its purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” the Prime Minister said.

BJP president JP Nadda and union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh were also present at the ceremony at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The BJP has also promised to introduce a Uniform Civil Code or UCC if it keeps its government at the The UCC is perhaps the only major promise from previous programs that the party has yet to fulfill.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a social media post that the BJP manifesto did not talk about unemployment, while his colleague Jairam Ramesh called it a jumla patra (empty promise).

On infrastructure creation, Modi said the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project would be completed soon and the BJP would implement at least three more bullet train projects covering east, north and South India if returned to power. The manifesto also mentions greener manufacturing in sectors such as steel, cement, metals and engineering goods, expansion of domestic defense manufacturing and exports and positioning India as a global center of rail, maritime and aeronautical production.

On social welfare, the party said it would introduce new policies to build houses on slum lands for low-income families, further extend the Ujjwala scheme for free LPG connections to households poor people, that it would continue to increase the minimum support price for agricultural produce from time to time, and facilitate the work of gig workers, truck drivers, porters, domestic workers and street vendors.

India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, implementation of the National Education Policy, One Nation One election and a law against document leaks also feature in the manifesto. It also promises to provide “free rations, water, gas and electricity” to poor people for the next five years.

Also read: If I say noob during elections, they: PM Modi while learning electronic gaming terms; triggers a political fight

The BJP also promised to start working on 6G internet connectivity. Among other promises, the BJP pledged to build more 3 crore houses for the poor, continue free ration to 80 crore people in the next five years and roll out domestic gas connections.

The party promised to increase the mudra loan limit by 10 million to 20 millions.

The manifesto also promised to reduce the electricity bill of poor families to zero. “Now we will work to reduce the electricity bill of several million families to zero and create income opportunities through electricity. We have implemented Prime Minister Surya Ghar's free electricity scheme” , declared the Prime Minister.

The 27-member BJP manifesto committee was headed by union defense minister Rajnath Singh. The panel met twice to deliberate on the manifesto. Soon after the launch, Modi handed over copies of the manifesto to three beneficiaries of central government schemes.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: April 14, 2024, 09:35 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/elections/pm-narendra-modi-unveils-bjp-sankalp-patra-for-2024-lok-sabha-polls-11713064735376.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: