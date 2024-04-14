PDIP blacklists Bobby in Pilkada, Golkar responds









Jakarta – PDIP blacklisted Bobby Afif Nasution from running for the 2024 North Sumatra Governor (Pilgub) elections. This was confirmed by PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto. In a report by detikNews, Hasto explained that so far a list of names of party cadres has been prepared for the 2024 regional elections, but he stressed that there is an exception for President Joko Widodo's son-in-law (Jokowi). “There are already registrations in the regions. North Sumatra reported yesterday that everyone can register except Mas Bobby, it was a proposal from below,” said Hasto on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng , Central Jakarta, Friday (12/4/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Hasto pointed out that someone had already reported the names of the cadres who would be appointed, including a visit by Solo City DPC PDIP Chairman FX Hadi Rudyatmo to the house of PDIP Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri. He indicated that registrations for the regional elections within the party had been opened. “From Solo, Mr. Rudy also reported that he opened the registration process, so it was opened,” Hasto explained. Golkar's Responses

The Golkar Party responded to Hasto's statement that excluded Bobby from running in the 2024 regional elections, Golkar Party DPP Chairman Dave Laksono pointed out that Bobby received a mission letter to run for the position as governor of North Sumatra. “Bang Bobby received a mission letter from Golkar to run for governor of North Sumatra,” Dave told reporters on Saturday (13/4/2024). Dave said the Golkar Party would still wait for the next regional election surveys. After that, he said, there will be a decision for Bobby regarding his candidacy for the North Sumatra gubernatorial election. “We will determine this after the regional election investigation is completed,” said the member of Commission I of the DPR. Dave also emphasized that he didn't want to be bothered by Hasto's statement. According to him, Hasto's views have nothing to do with Golkar. “This is his point of view, there is no correlation with the policies of the Golkar Party,” he said. This article was published on Détik News. Learn more here. Watch the video “Pratikno's response to Jokowi's question about winning the PDIP presidency“

