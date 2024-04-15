



Attorney General's Office may question Joko Widodo and Kaesang Pangarep JAKARTASATU.COM– Director of the Movement for Change and Coordinator of United Indonesia Muslim Arbi said that the Attorney General may examine President Joko Widodo in the welfare politicization case and may also examine Kaesang Pangarep in the PT Timah affair. “These two cases caused a great stir in public opinion. In the politicization of social assistance, according to Anthony Budiawan's statement before the MK jury, the former mayor of Solo violated the APBN Law. “With hundreds of billions of losses for the state,” Muslim Arbi told the Jakartasatu editorial board, Sunday (14/4/2024). “In the PT Timah corruption case, the state lost IDR 271 trillion. “Sixteen perpetrators are suspects and have been arrested by the Attorney General’s Office,” he added. Muslim Arbi mentioned in a podcast with Helena Lim; Kaesang Pangarep, son of number two Joko Widodo-Iriana, appears to have a close relationship with the crazy rich PIK, Pantai Indah Kapuk. “But then the podcast on Kaesang’s channel was taken down. The public suspects that there is something to hide. “After Helena Lim was suspected and arrested,” he said. In his statement to the Constitutional Court regarding welfare politicians, Professor Franz Magnis Suseno explained that STF Professor Driyarkara accused Joko Widodo of stealing welfare for his political interests. Muslims consider that what Father Magnis explained during the hearing of the Constitutional Court from an ethical point of view cannot be refuted, because Joko Widodo, the former governor of DKI, used his position for interests politics and its power. “This action can be considered a manipulation of power and laws for the political interests of his power and to perpetuate the Joko Widodo dynasty,” Muslim said. Muslim made his statement before the panel of Constitutional Court judges led by Suhartoyo. The Director General of PEPS (Political, Economic and Policy Studies) was of the opinion: President Joko Widodo violated the APBN Law in the management of state finances and violated the constitution. The veracity of the statements of Frans Magnis and Anthony Budiawan cannot be refuted, neither by the MK team of lawyers 02, nor by experts outside the MK court. This means that Professor Romo Magnis and Anthony Budiawan are right. Based on the opinions of two experts: Frans Magnis and Anthony Budiawan, the prosecution can summon Joko Widodo for questioning. And both experts can serve as fact witnesses. Violations of ethics and morals in power today cannot be dismissed as insignificant or ignored. For this reason, Muslim urged the Attorney General's Office to immediately investigate Jokowi and Kaesang. “The public prosecutor's office must not hesitate to summon and question Joko Widodo and his son. The public is waiting! “With the principle of equality before the law and the government, without exception,” he stressed. (Yoss)

