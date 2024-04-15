Ranveer Singh praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming Kashi in 10 years and says 'deeply appreciates everything'. India TV





Image source: INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra recently visited Varanasi. Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently visited Varanasi with Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon and famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts towards public infrastructure and development of the most ancient pilgrimage sites of the world. Both Ranveer and Kriti became stars of Manish Malhotra's fashion show in the city. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Ranveer said, “We deeply appreciate everything that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done to protect and promote the weaver community (of Varanasi). He has absolutely changed the face of Kashi over the course of of the last 10 years.” Speaking at Manish Malhotra's show in the city, which had the theme 'Banarasi Saree – A tapestry of Indian culture and artisans', the actor added, “The event was amazing. The experience of walking on a ramp on the banks of river Ganga was felt by a million times better than walking to the 5 star banquets of Mumbai. This event showcased the exquisite craftsmanship of our weaving community. Calling on the youth to be attentive and aware of the country's heritage while adapting to modern trends and methods, the actor said, “It is very important to be proud of the rich cultural heritage of our country. This month is very important. Don't lose sight of your responsibility. You are the future of Bharat. Realize your responsibility… go out and vote. Both actors represented Indian craftsmanship through their stunning traditional outfits. Kriti also weighed in on the changing face of Varanasi and what makes the Banarasi saree so unique and beautiful. Image source: INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram story. Image source: INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram story. “I always wanted to wear something handwoven, which symbolizes our heritage and culture. The best part of Banarasi saree is that the weavers weave only one saree. It takes days to weave just one piece .This thing must be taken to the world. I am happy to be a part of this initiative Kashi is a very good example of Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi (progress while ensuring preservation of heritage even after all the redevelopment that Kashi has gone through these. 10 years, his soul still remains the same.” Manish Malhotra's fashion show was part of the two-day event (April 13 and 14) organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation, to promote the handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi. The event took place at Namo Ghat. (With ANI entries) Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga casts THIS actor to play the role of Ranbir Kapoor in the Tamil version of Animal

