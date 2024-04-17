Ex-Philippine President Xi Jinping's South China Sea deal raises betrayal concerns





Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is under close scrutiny and faces demands for legal action over a controversial “gentleman's deal” reached with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the South China Sea. Critics, such as former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio and Senator Risa Hontiveros, say Duterte may have committed treason by potentially giving up the Philippines' territorial rights in the region. In a recent press briefing, Duterte refuted the claim that he had renounced any territorial claims. However, he acknowledged that he had reached an agreement with Xi to maintain the current situation by refraining from building new facilities in the disputed waters. According to a South China Morning Post report, the deal reportedly prevented the Philippines from sending construction materials to reinforce the BRP Sierra Madre, a warship stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, crucial to Philippine sovereignty. Carpio criticized the deal, highlighting the risk of the warship sinking due to its degraded condition and lack of repairs. In response to Carpio's criticism, Duterte suggested that Carpio refrain from interfering in matters in which he was not involved. Political analyst Sherwin Ona and Senator Hontiveros expressed concerns about the lack of transparency and potential violation of the national interest inherent in the deal. Ona highlighted the dubious nature of the deal, pointing to the absence of any written, video or audio evidence, while Hontiveros filed a resolution calling for an investigation into the matter, calling the deal a “betrayal.” The controversy surrounding the South China Sea deal also attracted the attention of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the outgoing president of the Philippines, who expressed concerns that Duterte may have withheld information about the deal. Marcos stressed the importance of Duterte clarifying the terms of the agreement and the reasoning behind it. Ramon Beleno III of Ateneo De Davao University defended Duterte, saying the deal was aimed at easing bilateral tensions. He acknowledged, however, that Duterte's inaction after the situation normalized posed significant problems, especially as China now appears to be leveraging the deal to justify increased aggression in the South China Sea. Recent developments have seen Chinese Authorities demanded the removal of the BRP Sierra Madre from the Second Thomas Shoal, highlighting the ongoing tension and complexity of the sovereignty dispute in the South China Sea. Image Source: Times of India

