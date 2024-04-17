Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar accuses officials of mishandling secret documents





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal team, represented by lawyer Salman Safdar, has leveled charges against former Principal Secretary Azam Khan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over mishandling of secret documents. During proceedings before the Islamabad High Court, Safdar highlighted alleged violations of rules relating to the protection of confidential diplomatic cables.

According to Safdar, Azam Khan neglected to monitor and maintain the movement of a sensitive diplomatic cable, leading to the accusation of misplacing the cipher against Imran Khan. He also pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not followed the procedures outlined in the government's security protocols.

The lawyer argued that an investigation should have been conducted by the ministry, involving the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and an FIR should have been registered as per government regulations. However, these steps were allegedly not taken, leading to Azam Khan being called as a prosecution witness by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which Safdar claimed had sabotaged the case.

The court adjourned further proceedings until the next day, with retired special prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah expected to present his arguments. Meanwhile, another development saw Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, filing a petition alleging health problems and potential poisoning while residing in Banigala (declared a sub-jail), seeking transfer to Adiala prison for medical evaluation and protection of his rights.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued notices regarding Bushra Bibis' petition to the government and Adiala Prison administration. Additionally, a request by Bushra Bibi to be transferred to Adiala Prison was rejected for lack of prosecution, as his legal representatives were absent during the hearing.

