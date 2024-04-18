Donald Trump 'seriously considering' Jake Paul fight invitation





Team Trump may also have trouble reaching its usual base this year, meaning it will have to rely on alternatives. Earlier this week, The Atlantic reported that traffic to the top 10 conservative and right-wing news sites was down 40% since the last presidential election, in 2020. It is these outlets, like Breitbart, that have exploited the internet to elect Trump. in 2016. Today, this machine is broken.

The mainstream media is dead. They are dead. They just haven't realized it yet, a former Ramaswamy staffer told me at his caucus party in January. If you look at the types of voters that make up the America First movement, they get their news from alternative media. Fox News is just a tiny piece. Paul, and other creators like him, could fill this void.

Trump's team realizes this. Previously, Trump's right-wing media and online fanatics generated enough buzz that he didn't need to build those relationships himself. But as the media landscape has changed, so must the campaign. Already last year, the former president appeared on the Nelk Boys Full Send podcast, where he was asked about, among other things, Ice Spice. He also hosted a dinner for conservative influencers. The campaign's plans to partner with Paul marks the next step in their strategy.

It's not just about presidential candidates. On Tuesday, NBC News reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is trying not to get kicked out by his own party, told popular conservative influencers and activists about his election integrity bill. Popular social media personalities including LibsofTikTok, DC Draino and End Wokeness were all informed and, in turn, posted messages in support of the bill.

While Johnson's briefing was an attempt to create his own viral moment, Trump attending Paul's fight would be him seizing an opportunity that makes sense for his brand. Trump’s involvement in the bravado of men’s combat sports has been going on for decades. Over a decade ago, he competed in a Wrestlemania match with Vince McMahon. Recently, Trump attended more UFC fights and spoke with Dana White.

Not only will Paul be generating buzz this summer on his social media accounts, but Netflix will also broadcast the match live, allowing him to reach the streaming platforms of over 260 million users. Many digital consultants say political advertising on streaming apps like Netflix will be huge this year. Unlike a New York Times article or an Instagram post, users are often glued to a movie or show, and some services may force their audience to watch ads, depending on their subscription level.

If I were a political candidate, this would be the moment where I would recognize that Jake Paul has a particularly large following and I would want to leverage that to benefit me in some way, Lukito told me.

All of this is to say that we live in a world where Jake Paul's support carries weight in politics. Social platforms no longer prioritize news content, they focus on the creator economy. Influencers dominate these feeds, where a majority of American voters read the news, and we should expect more YouTube-style collaborations like these, at least through November. Be ready. It's going to be every day, brother.

The chat room

NextGen America, the nonpartisan youth voting organization, announced it was launching a new Discord bot to register young voters earlier this week. The bot is adorably called VOTE-E and is built on OpenAIs GPT-4. He will apparently be able to answer an assortment of voting questions in DMs on Discord.

There's a huge problem that outreach to the gaming community from the political space doesn't really feel authentic, like Pokmon Go at the polls, Grant Wiles, vice president of data, research, told me and NextGens surveys, by telephone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/donald-trump-jake-paul-fight-invite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos