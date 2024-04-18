Politics
Prabowos' diplomatic debut in China and Japan
This publication is a product of Carnegie China. For more work from Carnegie China, click here.
A few days after his confirmation as president-elect of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto surprised many during his trip to the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. In Beijing, Prabowo spoke with Xi, Premier Li Qiang and Defense Minister Dong Jun before flying to Tokyo for a meeting with Japan's prime minister and defense minister. After Tokyo, he traveled to Kuala Lumpur for a meeting with the prime minister of Malaysia, a neighbor and member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with which Indonesia shares many cultural traits and strategic interests.
Prabowo's visits to Beijing and Tokyo were the ones that made headlines. The messages conveyed by Prabowo during the two visits are strikingly similar in tone and substance. In Beijing, he reaffirmed that China is a strategically important partner and pledged to continue outgoing President Joko Widodo's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. In Tokyo, Prabowo stressed that Indonesia also regards Japan as a long-standing strategic partner and pledged to deepen security and economic cooperation with Japan.
These back-to-back visits suggest that Prabowo wanted to avoid giving the impression that he favored one country over the other, that China and Japan are key partners and close friends of Indonesia, and that he wanted work more closely with both. This demonstrates Indonesia's strong desire, regardless of who is president, to remain faithful to the sacrosanct principle of free-active (free and active) in its foreign policy.
Until now, no Indonesian president-elect has ever officially visited another country between his election and his inauguration. Beijing appears to have wanted to obtain assurances from Prabowo as soon as possible that his government would continue Widodo's friendly policies, which Prabowo did. In return, Prabowo received a commitment from China to continue supporting Indonesia's economic interests.
China is an important source of foreign investment for Indonesia, second with $7.4 billion in 2023 after Singapore, followed by Hong Kong with $6.5 billion. China is also Indonesia's largest trading partner, worth $65.9 billion in 2022. Even though Japan has become the third largest trading partner and fourth largest investor, it remains an important player in the Indonesian economy.
Timing also matters. It would be difficult for China to expect Prabowo to travel to Beijing immediately after his inauguration on October 20, especially when Prabowo is scheduled to travel to Peru for the APEC summit and Brazil for the G20 summit early november. During this trip, a stopover in Washington is also likely and would be an opportunity for the new president to emphasize Indonesia's desire to maintain close relations with the United States.
However, building a relationship with China has always been a difficult task for any Indonesian government. Although Jakarta has become more comfortable in its relations with Beijing over the years, traces of anti-Chinese sentiment persist. For example, domestic public sentiments and concerns regarding the growing economic relationship with China often pose an obstacle to closer bilateral relations between the two countries. The main concerns are linked to Chinese migrant workers and the country's heavy dependence on China for economic development, particularly in the mining sector.
Coupled with rising nationalism in the country, these sentiments and concerns could fuel strong nationalist responses to China's incursion into Indonesia's exclusive economic zone in the North Natuna Sea and increase Indonesia's suspicion of regard for China and Beijing's intentions. Indonesia has always expressed its position that China's nine-dash line has no legal basis in international law, and China's intrusion into Indonesia's exclusive economic zone reflects Beijing's intention to control the resources of the region.
Prabowo will have to remedy these constraints. Indonesia under Prabowo will continue to prioritize economic development, which means that economic cooperation with China is of paramount importance to Indonesia. We hope that the meeting between Prabowo and Xi will provide the two leaders with mutual assurance that they will strive to manage challenges in bilateral relations. If the relationship is to move forward, mutual understanding of each other's expectations and points of view as well as commitment to meeting the challenges of the relationship will be essential.
It is likely that Indonesia will be more active in building and managing balanced relations with major and great powers, as evidenced by Prabowo's visit to Japan, which is a staunch ally of the United States. Indonesia wants to strengthen its ties with Washington, but it remains to be seen how Prabowo will manage this relationship.
The stopover in Kuala Lumpur also reaffirms the importance of ASEAN in Indonesia's foreign policy. However, the question of whether ASEAN will continue to serve as THE cornerstone of Indonesia's foreign policy or simply A the cornerstone remains to be seen. But during these three visits, Prabowo delivered a clear message: Indonesia's foreign policy will not change fundamentally, except for one point: the country will have a president who is more active in managing its foreign policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://carnegieendowment.org/2024/04/18/prabowo-s-diplomatic-debut-in-china-and-japan-pub-92256
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck central Türkiye, damaging some homes. No serious injuries were reported
- Prabowos' diplomatic debut in China and Japan
- Trump lawyers say Stormy Daniels refused subpoena at Brooklyn bar
- Sophie Choudry says being friends with Bollywood stars doesn't necessarily lead to work: People say the puri industry is dost hai, but no one helped me | Bollywood News
- IUP women's tennis listed in the first set of NCAA DII rankings in the Atlantic Region
- Style guru takes charity shop fashion to the next level
- Wall Street rises in premarket as bond markets stabilize and earnings arrive
- Led by stars like Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark, women continue to break boundaries (and records) in entertainment
- Corrections and clarifications | | The Guardian
- Google fires 28 employees after protests over cloud contract with Israel
- We live in Spain on a UK state pension.
- Keke Palmer reveals the truth about Roman Reigns' new Hollywood concert