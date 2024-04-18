Entertainment
Led by stars like Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark, women continue to break boundaries (and records) in entertainment
New York (CNN) — Editor's note: A version of this article first appeared in the Reliable Sources newsletter.Subscribe here to the daily summary covering the evolution of the media landscape.
It's a woman's world.
The most notable musicians of the era were Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. The highest-grossing film in recent memory is Greta Gerwigs Barbie. And the most watched basketball star is Caitlin Clark.
Entertainment created and targeted by women is not just about having a time. It proves that it's here to stay, with unique talents across various facets of media redefining outdated narratives that once relegated female-focused entertainment to second-class status.
Look no further than the music industry. Swift and Beyoncé, who have already dominated 2023, are expected to own 2024. Beyoncé's debut country album, Cowboy Carter,at the top of the Billboard chartswith nearly half a million copies sold in its first week. This success made her the first black woman to claim the top spot on Billboard's Top Country Albums list.
Meanwhile, Swift is set to release her highly anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday. The buzz around this work, his 11th album, couldn't be greater.iHeartRadiobossTom PolemanI went so far as to say itCNN's Alli Rosenbloom, this is probably the most anticipated album I've ever seen in my career.
“It’s not just a music event, it’s a pop culture event that I think everyone in America will be talking about and celebrating together,” Poleman said.
And of course, women aren't the only ones leading the way in music.
Over the past two weeks, Clark has drawn a tremendous amount of attention to the women's NCAA tournament, which has postedstaggering audience figures, breaking records before the championship game. This game, in which Clarks Hawkeyes faced the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, averaged 18.9 million viewers, not only outperforming the men's championship for the first time, but also becoming the most watched basketball game from every league, including the NBA, since 2019. Then, this week, the WNBA Draftaudience records brokenattracting an average of 2.5 million viewers.
It goes without saying that the incredible talent that each artist, performer and athlete brings to the table is responsible for generating enormous public interest. But these different exploits also highlight a notable cultural change. A portion of the public no longer views female-led entertainment as niche. It is now, in many ways,moremore popular than the entertainment of their male counterparts.
This strong gravitational pull towards female-focused entertainment reflects a new normal. While men have long controlled Hollywood and sports, society has progressed well beyond that time, with women becoming more famous and acclaimed. Audiences now expect their artists to reflect the diversity that exists in communities across the country and around the world.
There is also a cross-pollination effect. The impact of a once-in-a-generation star like Swift will surely spark interest from other female-led artists, creating even greater appetite and opportunities. These economic and audience successes should also encourage media managers to invest more in this sector.
Unfortunately, not all aspects of society have yet caught up with the changing cultural dynamic. Yes, Swift and Beyoncé are making money from their music. But the same cannot be said for other aspects of entertainment.
Women's sports are often difficult or rare to find given the massive visibility and glitz of men's athletics in mainstream media. The Wall Street Journal noted that although the women's NCAA tournament outperformed the men's, the latter wasmuch more lucrative, raking in $873 million for television rights, compared to $6.5 million for women. Much of this gap is due to the significantly lower cost that media outlets paid for broadcast rights.
Meanwhile, while Barbie was widely celebrated for her cultural commentary (and had huge box office success), Gerwigwas snubbedby the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which didn't even nominate her for best director. (Barbie was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, which shares the same parent company as CNN.)
And Clark, the WNBA's No. 1 overall draft pick,signed a four-year contractwith the Indiana Fever for just $338,000. Compare that to the NBA's first overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, who signed a $55 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs.
There's just something about this that's so disturbing, Today co-host Hoda Kotbs said on the show Tuesday.
I mean, I imagine all the little girls with signs that say: Caitlin! but that’s what his contract is worth? she added.
Society is progressing. But there is still a long way to go.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://ktvz.com/money/cnn-business-consumer/2024/04/18/led-by-stars-like-taylor-swift-and-caitlin-clark-women-keep-breaking-boundaries-and-records-in-entertainment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Led by stars like Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark, women continue to break boundaries (and records) in entertainment
- Corrections and clarifications | | The Guardian
- Google fires 28 employees after protests over cloud contract with Israel
- We live in Spain on a UK state pension.
- Keke Palmer reveals the truth about Roman Reigns' new Hollywood concert
- Ex-college football player, NFL Draft hopeful AJ Simon dies at 25
- Manly Bands launches off-road with the Jeep brand
- Establishing international standards for the diagnosis of pediatric sepsis
- 2 jurors dismissed in Trump Hush Money trial
- Modi's Hindu approach makes him a god to some Indian voters and a danger to others.
- 2024 Emmys Support Drama Actors' Predictions
- Public Affairs Office | Federal Agencies Launch Portal for Public Reporting of Anticompetitive Practices in Health Care