Actor Depardieu briefly detained by French police, apparently over sexual assault allegations

FILE – Actor Gérard Depardieu speaks to the media during the press conference for the film “Saint Amour” at the 2016 Berlin Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Friday, February 19, 2016. French media report that police has summoned actor Grard Depardieu for questioning over two women's allegations that he sexually assaulted them on film sets. Television channel BFMTV and daily newspaper Le Parisien both reported that the 75-year-old actor was summoned for police questioning in Paris on Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)

PARIS (AP) French police arrested actor Grard Depardieufor several hours Monday for what media outlets said was questioning over two women's accusations that he sexually assaulted them on the sets.

The BFMTV channel and the daily Le Parisien reported that the 75-year-old actor was summoned Monday morning by the Paris police and placed in police custody.

Depardieu had previously denied any wrongdoing. The actor's lawyer, Christian Saint-Palais, later told reporters at the police station in the 14th arrondissement of Paris: The police custody is over. He is no longer detained at the police station,” but declined to make any further comment.

Paris police said they were not authorized to comment and referred questions to the Paris prosecutor's office, which said it had no comment at this stage.

We have no information to release or confirm until we evaluate possible charges and instructions, the office said in an email response to questions from The Associated Press.

A lawyer forone of the alleged victimsdid not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

In an open letter last October, Depardieu declared: I have never, ever abused a woman.

BFMTV and Le Parisien report that the police summons relate to accusations of sexual assault filed by two women who accuse him of having groped him during the filming of one in 2014, the other in 2021.

The alleged 2014 assault was reported to police in January this year, Le Parisien reported.

The other alleged assault involved a 53-year-old film decorator. She claimed that Depardieu had grabbed her and kneaded her waist, stomach and breasts during the filming of Volets vertes, according to the woman's lawyer, Carine Durrieu Diebolt, when she filed a complaint with the public prosecutor's office. Paris in February.

Depardieu was also accused by more than a dozen other women of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them. It was handed over preliminaryrape and sexual assault chargesin 2020 following allegations by actress Charlotte Arnould.

Depardieu has long been considered a national icon in France. He was a global ambassador for French cinema and achieved international fame with several roles in Hollywood.

The latest episode involving Depardieu comes as French cinema is rocked by a #metoo awakening following actress Judith Godrché's call for the French film industry toface the truthon sexual violence and physical abuse. She made the call during a live broadcast in February of the César ceremony, the French version of the Oscars.