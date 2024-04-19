Key takeaways from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Indonesia – The Diplomat

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, yesterday hosted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The meeting follows a recent trip by Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto to Beijing, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the strong ties between Indonesia and China and outlined a vision for regional peace at a time of escalating tensions in Southeast Asia.

If Prabowo's recent visit to China highlighted China's importance to Indonesia, Wang's visit highlights Indonesia's reciprocal importance as Beijing's key partner in Southeast Asia.

Wang's discussions with Indonesian officials, including Jokowi and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, mainly focused on the economic partnership between the two nations. The leaders mentioned potential cooperation in industrial downstream, infrastructure development, manufacturing, energy transition and food security.

More specifically, Jokowi concentrate on market access for Indonesian products in China, as well as strategic projects such as the expansion of the Chinese-backed Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and developments in the new capital, Nusantara.

At a meeting of the High-Level Dialogue and Cooperation Mechanism in Labuan Bajo, the two sides engaged in detailed discussions on strengthening economic cooperation, especially in vital sectors such as transportation, petrochemicals and 'agriculture. Marsudi and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan directed the Indonesian delegation.

During his meeting with Luhut, Wang discussed plans for rice cultivation in the Central Kalimantan food zone and plans to expand the Kuala Tanjung port in North Sumatra, among other issues.

The emphasis on economic issues is not surprising given that today China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and a major investor, surpassing $127 billion in bilateral trade volume and $7.4 billion in investment last year alone. In addition to economic collaboration, the two countries discussed combat transnational crimes such as online fraud operations, which have affected people in Indonesia.

Alongside discussions on economic cooperation, the two sides also addressed a number of pressing international issues, including the war between Israel and Hamas. Wang and Marsudi expressed their support for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, as expressed in UN Security Council Resolution 2728. Wang also used the opportunity to accuse the United States of delaying compliance with ceasefire resolutions at the United Nations.

The conflict in Gaza has lasted six months and has caused a rare humanitarian tragedy in the 21st century, Wang said. said journalists after the meeting. The United Nations Security Council responded to the international community's call and continued to consider the draft resolution on the Gaza ceasefire, but the United States repeatedly vetoed it.

As a long-time supporter of the Palestinian cause, Indonesia has also criticized the US position. Retno underlines Indonesia's position that the Palestinian problem could be resolved fairly through the implementation of the two-state solution.

While Indonesia and China's laudable efforts toward peace in Palestine deserve recognition and sustained engagement, it is imperative that these nations shift their attention toward easing tensions in a context more immediate neighbor, that of the ongoing conflict in the South China Sea region.

The South China Sea remains a hotbed of tensions. Recent developments, including China's increasingly aggressive actions towards Philippine vessels around Second Thomas Shoal and the Philippines' strategic policies discussions with Japan and the United States to strengthen their position in the disputed waters, have only increased these tensions.

Even though Indonesia itself is not directly involved in the dispute between the Philippines and China, the situation around the Natuna Islands, located within the area claimed by China, poses a significant threat to national stability. Chinese ships frequently patrol and encroach on this arearaising concerns about possible disruption.

On this issue, both Wang and Retno expressed their desire for peace and stability in the region. Retno said to the press that she believes this can only be achieved if “all parties respect international law”, while Wang said that China is ready to agree on a code of conduct with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to minimize confrontation in the disputed waters.

While the focus on the economy was not surprising, given that it was the Jokowi administration's main focus in its dealings with China, the discussion on the South China Sea was noteworthy. The issue has been neglected in some previous bilateral meetings. The key, however, is to ensure that these commitments go beyond rhetoric. Both sides must recognize that without a concerted effort to resolve the South China Sea issue, the full potential of bilateral defense cooperation cannot be achieved. which they also discussed during Wang's visit, will remain a dead letter. A peaceful and cooperative resolution of the outstanding territorial disputes between China and ASEAN member states would not only strengthen regional stability, but also lay the foundation for deeper trust and collaboration between China, Indonesia and the region as a whole.

In conclusion, Wang Yi's visit to Indonesia offers another sign that relations between the two nations are set to deepen under the new Prabowo administration. It is also a reminder that China values ​​this partnership as much as Indonesia does.