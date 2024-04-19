Task force will apply three measures to eradicate online gambling: minister





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister of Communication and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi said the integrated task force appointed by the central government to eradicate online gaming will employ three steps to support its activities. “We will apply three steps to eradicate online gaming, namely comprehensive, comprehensive and holistic,” the minister remarked during a meeting in his office on Friday. According to Setiadi, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had assigned Coordinating Minister for Political, Defense and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto to lead the integrated task force. Furthermore, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology will be represented by its Control Directorate to the General Directorate of Information Applications (Aptika) within the task force. Prior to the central government's task force on the eradication of online gambling, the ministry had systematically eradicated online gambling practices by cutting off access to content containing online gambling in the digital space, it said. notice the minister. During his eight months of work as Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Setiadi said his team removed 1.6 million pieces of online gambling content from Indonesia's digital space. “We want to do everything we can to eradicate online gambling. Anyone can report this practice to us and we will remove it immediately,” he said. On Thursday, April 18, the central government planned to form an integrated task force next week to eradicate online gambling. The formation of the task force aims to address the online gaming problem more comprehensively by intensifying coordination among relevant ministries and institutions, Setiadi noted. “This game is illegal by law. Therefore, strengthening measures (to eradicate it) must be implemented effectively,” he stressed after attending an internal meeting chaired by President Jokowi regarding the online gaming emergency in Indonesia at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday. Based on data from the Financial Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (PPATK), the total revenue generated by online gaming in 2023 was 327 trillion rupiah (US$20 billion) . Setiadi found this very worrying, especially since several reports indicated that online game players came from the low-income community. Related news: Government to form integrated task force to eradicate online gambling

