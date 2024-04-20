Imran Khan Reveals He's Glad His Spy Thriller Web Series Was Cancelled; “There is a glamorization and a fetishization…”





Imran Khan is one of the most missed romantic comedy stars of the 2000s. However, he disappeared from films after his last film, Katti Batti, did not work. The actor is gearing up for his comeback after taking inspiration from veteran actress Zeenat Aman. Imran Khan has opened up from time to time about the phases of his life after leaving Bollywood, his personal life, love life, etc. He recently sat down for a chat with Film Companion in which he revealed why he was happy that his spy series with Hotstar was cancelled. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to sign up for the latest entertainment news. Also Read – Imran Khan reveals feeling damaged internally amid string of Bollywood flops; sought therapy

Imran Khan is happy that spy thriller web series will not start

In the interview, Imran told the interviewer that he was happy that it didn't work out. When asked why he would say such a thing, Imran let out a big sigh and said he didn't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun. Additionally, Imran explains that people tend to glamorize, fetishize, and sexualize violence, which makes him uncomfortable. He defends violence in films, saying he loved 90s action films. Also Read – Imran Khan responds to rumors of Lekha Washington being a home wrecker; says: “Not only is it misogynistic…”

However, he believes that violence can be depicted in one way or another. He adds that it is necessary to take into account what an actor does in such films. He gave an example of the Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix when he stabbed a man in the film. He complained about the way movies are made these days with one guy shooting fire and seven heads exploding in the background music. Imran Khan says, “They make it look cool and sexy and it makes me uncomfortable.” Also Read – The perfect casting of Bollywood superheroes: Junaid Khan to Ajay Devgn: A cinematic dream team

Watch this video of celebrities who left Bollywood here: Imran Khan talks about moving away from Bollywood

According to Indian Express, Imran Khan spoke about how the industry is money-driven. It explains how a player has an entire ecosystem, whether it's PR or management. Everyone is all about money, whether it's with brand endorsements, appearances, or even appearing at events as special guests. He realized that his love for cinema was not the same. Imran admits that Katti Batti's failure made him move away from the limelight. But it was built over time.

