PM Modi declares 'excellent response' in first phase, '…voting for NDA in record numbers' | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked voters after the conclusion of polling in the first phase and said the response was excellent. “I'm getting GREAT feedback on today's vote. It's clear that people across India are voting for the NDA in record numbers,” Modi posted on of 60.03% was recorded till 7 pm in 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and UTs. The Election Commission of India said voter turnout was high. The turnout rate was likely to increase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was clear from the phase 1 poll that people had voted for the NDA in record numbers. In the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 69.43%. Some constituencies were then different and the total number of seats voted was 91. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Poll: Follow Updates Among the states and UTs that went to polls on Friday, Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout of 80.17 per cent till 9 pm. Voter turnout rates in other states are: Andaman Nicobar (56.87%), Arunachal Pradesh (67.15%), Assam (72.10%), Bihar (48.50%), Chhattisgarh (63.41%) %), J&K (65.08%), Lakshadweep (59.02%). %), Madhya Pradesh (64.77%), Maharashtra (55.35%), Manipur (69.13%), Meghalaya (74.21%), Mizoram (54.23%), Nagaland (56.91%) ), Puducherry (73.50%), Rajasthan (56.58%), Sikkim (69.47%), Tamil Nadu (65.19%), Uttar Pradesh (58.49%), Uttarakhand (54.06% ), West Bengal (77.57%). Conflict-torn Manipur witnessed a few violent incidents, except for which the first phase of polling was peaceful. Despite these incidents, Manipur recorded a high turnout in both the constituencies of Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur where polling was held today. In West Bengal, violence was reported in Cooch Behar, with the Trinamool and the BJP filing around 100 and 50 complaints respectively, alleging violence, intimidation of voters and assault on polling agents. After the voting was over, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi held a press conference and said it was clear from the comments that people had voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In fact, even after the first phase of elections, Rahul Gandhi could not muster the courage to contest in Amethi. The outcome of the election is quite clear,” the spokesperson said. “We will take a big step forward in states where we were considered relatively weak,” Trivedi said, referring to the BJP's big gains in Tamil Nadu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-says-great-response-from-1st-phase-voting-for-nda-in-record-numbers-101713543143019.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos