Haniyeh, Hamas' Erdogan meet in Istanbul to discuss relocation to Türkiye





Head of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh encounter Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his residence in Istanbul on Saturday. The meeting, which took place against the backdrop of reports that Hamas's political leadership was considering leaving Doha, was attended by other senior Hamas officials, including Khaled Mashal. 3 View the gallery Ismail Haniyeh and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/ REUTERS) The suadi Al-Sharq news channel claimed that “talks between Turkey and Hamas are underway to transfer the organization's headquarters from Qatar to Turkey.” According to Erdogan's office, the Turkish president and the Hamas leader discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. Erdogan also called for “unity” among Palestinians and assured Haniyeh: “Israel will one day pay the price for the injustice it inflicts on the Palestinians.” The Turkish president said his country “will continue its diplomatic efforts to draw the attention of the international community to the injustice done to the Palestinians,” and also mentioned his country's export restrictions on Israel. Foreign Minister Israel Katz said after the meeting: “The Muslim Brotherhood alliance – rape, murder, desecration of bodies and burning of babies. Erdogan, you should be ashamed. 3 View the gallery Meeting between Turkish officials and Hamas (Photo: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/ REUTERS) Haniyeh also met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Qatar last week. Although Hamas is determined to establish a Palestinian state “from the Jordan to the sea” and eliminate Israel in accordance with its charter, Fidan asserted that Hamas representatives “confirmed their consent to the creation of a Palestinian state in the 1967 borders”, which, once established, could lead to the end of the armed struggle. Fidan added that Israel's accusations against Hamas are “propaganda trying to present it as a terrorist organization rather than a national resistance movement”, and criticized the West for its support. Fidan also addressed tensions between Israel and Iran on Saturday, saying this should not distract the world's attention from what is happening in the Gaza Strip. “The top priority of the international community should be the end of the Israeli occupation in the Palestinian territories,” he said during a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Shoukry, who also discussed the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip with Fidan, said tensions between Israel and Iran are being felt in the region, noting: “We have warned from the beginning against the escalation of the conflict”, and added: “We call on all parties to exercise restraint. Fidan, for his part, argued that the main cause of instability in the Middle East was “Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories and the support it receives from the West.” According to him, “we must ignore any development that distracts us from this fact.”

