A passionate reader and his dictionary-Xinhua





Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2022 shows a view of the headquarters of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He) BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) — A dictionary caught the attention of Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China's National Archives of Publications and Culture last June. Versions of the Xinhua dictionary published in the 1950s and 1960s were on display, their pages having turned yellowish over time. The Chinese dictionary, a widely distributed reference work, is among the most popular dictionaries in the world. “I used these editions,” Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, told those at the scene as he looked at several editions of the dictionary on display, his words tinged with nostalgia . “I had such a dictionary in my pocket when I worked in the fields. During breaks, I took it out to flip through a page or two, reading character by character,” he recalls. The president was referring to his life since 1969, when he was sent from Beijing to work as a farmer in Liangjiahe, a village in northwest China's Shaanxi province. He spent seven years there and left at the age of 22. “I focused on the pronunciations and meanings of a character, to find the precise way to use characters and sentences,” he added. The memories showed an avid reader who developed the hobby from childhood. Liangjiahe villagers still remember that Xi brought two suitcases full of books when he arrived in the village. During these years, the village was not yet connected to the electricity network. Xi read under an kerosene lamp. During his stay, Xi read almost every literary classic he could find. For once, he heard that a young man from Peking had a copy of “Faust.” Xi has come a long way to take it. After reading Nikolai Chernyshevsky's “What to Do”, Xi imitated the protagonist to temper his will, removing the mattress and sleeping on a bare bed. In addition to literary books, the young Xi Jinping also immersed himself in classics like “Capital”. By the time he entered college in 1975, he had read the book three times, filling 18 notebooks with his thoughts. Decades later, he recalled a moving moment reading how Bishop Myriel helped Jean Valjean and changed his life in “Les Miserables,” saying “great works always have such great power to move readers.” . Xi's passion for reading has remained constant since childhood. Citing an ancient Chinese proverb, Xi once said: “Life is limited, but knowledge is unlimited.” »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20240423/b02ba693230b4ebeb1d3516c730e8006/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos