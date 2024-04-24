Jokowi and Gibran no longer members of PDI-P after supporting Prabowo: party official





Responding to the statement that he is no longer a member of the PDI-P, Mr. Gibran, who is now mayor of Surakarta, responded briefly: “It's okay, it's good.” Mr. Widodo also gave a brief response to the same question. “Yes, thank you,” he told reporters on Wednesday, as cited by CNN Indonesia. The PDI-P is the party that has supported Jokowi's political career since he served as mayor of Surakarta for two terms, from July 2005 to October 2012. He was then elected governor of Jakarta in 2012 and became president in 2014 , all with the support of the party. PDI-P. The PDI-P will remain the largest party in Parliament after winning the largest number of votes, 16 percent, in the February elections. In May, the PDI-P will hold a national working meeting to decide whether it will be in opposition or join Prabowo's government coalition. Mr. Prabowo's current coalition holds 48 percent of the seats and his top aides have said he wants to expand that figure to a majority. Several parties, such as Nasdem, which supported Mr Anies, have already held talks with Prabowo. On Monday, the Constitutional Court dismissed the election dispute lawsuit filed by Mr. Anies and Mr. Ganjar seeking their re-election or disqualification, as they said the Feb. 14 election was tainted by systemic fraud. They also argued that government institutions, regional leaders and state-sponsored welfare programs had been misused by President Jokowi to influence votes in favor of Mr. Prabowo. The judges ruled that there was no evidence to support the allegations. Following the Constitutional Court's decision, on Wednesday, the General Election Commission (KPU) officially announced Mr. Prabowo and Mr. Gibran as president and vice president-elect for the period 2024 to 2029. After the decision of the highest courts, without appeal, Jokowi on Tuesday called on all parties to unite to build the country. He was also quoted by Indonesian digital media company Detik.com as saying he would now prepare the transition process to hand over the presidency to Mr Prabowo. “The government supports the transition process from the current government to the new government. We will prepare it,” Jokowi said. Jokowi has yet to discuss his political plans once he is no longer president, but according to several sources cited by Reuters, he wants to take over the second-largest party, Golkar, a move that could allow him to retain a considerable and potentially counterbalancing influence. Mr Prabowos will take over as head of government when he takes office in October. Earlier, during the presidential campaign, Mr. Prabowo himself raised the possibility of his new government continuing Jokowi's ongoing programs, including the development of Nusantara, Indonesia's new capital in Kalimantan.

