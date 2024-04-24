Hockey player Ahmed participates in the NJAC delegation meeting with U.S. Senator Cory Booker





WASHINGTON, DC As part of the NCAA's ongoing conference involvement initiative, the New Jersey Athletic Conference had the rare opportunity to send a small delegation, including TCNJ junior hockey Rayhanah Ahmed to our nation's capital to meet with U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and his staff on April 10. The meeting, which took place in the Hart Senate Building of the Congress Complex, began with Ian Gray (the Senator's policy advisor) providing a brief overview of a draft bipartisan bill sponsored by Senator Booker along with his congressional colleagues, Senator Jerry. Moran (R-KS) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). Senator Booker welcomed all members of the NJAC delegation and shared some brief anecdotes from his football days as a student-athlete at Stanford University. The senator shared how impactful athletics has been over the course of his life and expressed a lifelong desire and passion to protect the health, safety and well-being of collegiate student-athletes. The NJAC delegation included three current student-athletes. Rowan University senior track and field student-athlete Amanda McNally and Kean senior football student-athlete Matt Guidetti joined Ahmed on the trip. All three current NJAC students spoke directly to the Senator about their experiences as Division III collegiate athletes. They emphasized the unique opportunities that participation in Division III has afforded them as they relate to their academic pursuits and their ability to be involved in other facets of campus life outside of sports. “I had a great meeting with Senator Booker in Washington, where I discussed the future of Division III athletics with an experienced group of student-athletes and NJAC leaders,” Ahmed said. “I shared my experience playing hockey for a great program at TCNJ, and how it has shaped me into the person I want to become.” Kean University President Lamont Repollet, Ed.D., who participated as a key member of the NJAC delegation, facilitated much of the discussion during the meeting and helped inform the Senator and his congressional staff about several challenges currently facing faced in intercollegiate athletics and higher education. Prior to the adjournment of the meeting, the delegation presented the Senator with football jerseys No. 81 (the uniform number worn by the Senator while at Stanford) from both Kean University and William Paterson University. “I think I speak for our entire delegation when I say how grateful we are to Senator Booker, Ian Gray, Molly Greenstein, Mirella Roberts and all members of the Senator's staff for making our visit possible,” said NJAC Commissioner Terry Small. . “It was a day we will all remember for a long time and we are certainly grateful for Senator Booker's warm welcome and his commitment to our student-athletes and all the various members of our NJAC delegation.” TCNJ Athletics Communications contributed to this article.

