Dr. TGKH. Lalu Gede Muhammad Zainuddin Atsani





MAULANA Sheikh Dr. TGKH. Then, Gede Muhammad Zainuddin Atsani was re-elected as the General Chairman of the Board of Trustees (PB) of Nahdlatul Wathan (NW). This is consistent with the results of the Congress TGKH Lalu Gede Zainuddin Atsani said holding the Muktamar and Mukernas at the IKN Gate was an embodiment of Nahdlatul Wathan founder Maulana Syaikh TGKH Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid's spiritualism regarding the archipelago. One of the largest organizations in the archipelago focuses its movements on education, social affairs and da'wah. This activity of the 15th Congress was held specifically at the IKN Gate because NW fully supports the government program under the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Zainuddin Atsani said that when President Joko Widodo announced a new capital named Nusantara, it was considered in line with NW's vision and mission. “The fact is that we are working together to move the nation forward,” emphasized the successor to the struggle of the founder of NW. NW is committed to supporting the government. The development programs launched by President Jokowi are believed to be for the good of the nation and the state. According to TGKH Atsani, what needs to be improved is the development of the education sector. NW itself makes education the main movement because through education it can improve the life of the nation. It is said that educational development should be equal between villages and cities. Educational progress should not be limited to urban areas. Village dwellers also have the right to receive quality education, just like city dwellers. Education is the most important aspect in building society. Former National Campaign Team (TKN) Advisor Prabowo-Gibran also supports the strategic programs launched by the President and Vice President-elect in the February 14, 2024 elections. The PB NW President said he would continue to maintain good communication with the future leader who would open the East Kalimantan IKN office. This year's 15th Congress brought together around 350 participants from all over Indonesia. Namely, all elements of the Executive Council, presidents of self-governing bodies, presidents of institutions and all presidents of regional management throughout Indonesia. Head of Regional Management and all Branch Heads of Management. As part of a series of Congress activities and national working meetings, the President of PB NW will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Nahdlatul Wathan Board Office at IKN. To the northwest, IKN will also serve as a location to build a headquarters. As a large organization with members located throughout the country and abroad, PB NW requires a representative office at the IKN. Currently, there are 38 regional administrators (PWs) throughout Indonesia and five Nahdlatul Wathan representatives overseas. NW also has 2,300 schools and madrasahs spread across Indonesia. The number of congregations in the North West is more than 5 million people. President of the Committee of the XVth Congress, Prof. Dr. H. Agil Al Idrus, said M.Si, NW was founded long ago by TGKH Zainuddin Abdul Madjid. The implementation of the congress is the highest gathering event for organizations. Through the Congress, in addition to appointing a new president, it also determines the broad outline of the direction of the organization as a guideline to lead the organization in a systemic and sustainable manner. The North West Congress was held in IKN, the first time it was held outside the NTB province. The congress was held under the theme “Northwest Organizations of Faith and Piety Ready to Uphold Religious Morality as Capital to Build National Character.” (rus/*)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suarantb.com/2024/05/05/dr-tgkh-lalu-gede-muhammad-zainuddin-atsani/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos