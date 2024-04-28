



On April 26, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong, upon invitation, attended and spoke at the Freedom Day reception hosted by the South African Embassy in China. Chen Xiaodong expressed congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the founding of South Africa and praised South Africa's development achievements and its contribution to global prosperity and stability. . He said that in recent years, under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, bilateral relations have achieved rapid development, ushering in a new era of building a China-Africa community with a shared future. high-level South. In September this year, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be held in Beijing. The Chinese side is willing to work together with the South African side to jointly create a better future for China-South Africa and China-Africa relations. South African Ambassador to China Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele thanked the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people for their important contributions to bilateral relations and highly appreciated President Xi Jinping's successful visit to South Africa in August. last year. He said cooperation between South Africa and China in various fields has great potential and the South African side is willing to work with the Chinese side to strengthen political, economic, people-to-people and cultural exchanges. between the two countries and achieve greater development. of the South Africa-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/wjbxw/202404/t20240428_11290409.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

