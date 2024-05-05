No reservations based on religion until I was.





Dhaurahra (Uttar Pradesh), May 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he would not allow anyone to play with the Constitution, especially on the issue of reservations based on religion. “The Constitution does not allow reservations on the basis of religion but the INDIA bloc, as part of its appeasement policy, is considering granting the share of SC/ST, OBC reservations to Muslims. They have also an eye on your 'mangalsutra', your domain, your property because even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that Muslims have the first right to resources. The Congress wants to implement the Karnataka reservation model in the country,” PM Modi said at a rally in Dhaurahra. Prime Minister Modi also criticized the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of planning to redistribute the country's wealth to their vote bank. “I will stand like a wall against them if they try to do this. They are also saying that they will bring back Article 370 in Kashmir but I will not allow that to happen,” PM Modi added. The Prime Minister also said that the opposition bloc also claims to end free rationing system, end free healthcare schemes for the poor and scrap Vande Bharat trains, if they come to power. “Will they also turn Ram Mandir into a hospital or try to bulldoze the Kashi Vishwanath corridor? To stop this, you will have to vote for the BJP. Every vote you cast for the BJP will come back to me. I have come to seek your blessing. because I still have a lot of work to do,” PM Modi said. He said the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh added bitterness to the lives of sugarcane farmers while the present government led by Yogi Adityanath removed all the loopholes. “Yogi Adityanath has given sugarcane farmers the same amount of money in seven years that the Samajwadi and Bahujan Samaj parties did not give in 10 years of their rule,” PM Modi said, adding that the State government is also working to make the Dhaurahra area a hub of banana cultivation. Referring to the Nighasan-Dhaurahara and Gola-Shahjahanpur roads, Prime Minister Modi said the people of Sitapur and Lakhimpur can be proud of the development taking place in their area.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and has not been edited by the ap7am team.)

