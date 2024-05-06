Imran Khan expresses disappointment over Pakistani aviation minister's press briefing on Ring Road scandal





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)

Islamabad [Pakistan] May 19 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly asked the reason for the press conference held by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, despite him having no involvement in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal ( RRR).

Addressing a meeting with the Federal Cabinet, Khan asked the minister to explain why he held a press conference when he had not even been named in the scandal, The News International reported.

Sarwar, while defending his position, said that the media had accused him of being involved in the scandal and there was a need for a press to clarify his position, he said, adding that 'he had nothing to do with this issue but was drawn into it.

The Prime Minister also said that an investigation has been entrusted to the anti-corruption department of the Pakistani Punjab government into the matter.

Meanwhile, Zulfi Bukhari, who resigned as special assistant to the prime minister on Monday, suddenly canceled a planned press conference at the National Press Club on Tuesday afternoon, The News International reported.

In a tweet, Bukhari said: “Due to the allegations in the ongoing Ring Road investigation, I want to set an example by resigning from office until my name is cleared of all allegations and lies odious media.”

He also reiterated that he had nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing real estate projects.

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal on Monday ordered the anti-graft watchdog to probe allegations of corruption, irregularities and illegal land requisition in the Ring Road project. Rawalpindi, SAMAA reported.

Earlier, on Saturday, Imran Khan had ordered a thorough probe into the RRR project scam, after which the Punjab government decided to refer the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) for further investigation. (ANI)

