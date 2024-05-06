Boris Johnson and Liz Truss pocketed massive taxpayer-funded payouts after quitting





Boris Johnson And Liz Truss each pocketed $18,660 of taxpayers' money when they quit as prime minister, it has emerged. The payment for Truss amounts to approximately 380 for each day she worked. Kwasi Kwarteng, who was Truss' chancellor and the man who delivered the disastrous mini-budget, received a severance package of $16,876. And Chris Pincher, who resigned as Johnson's deputy chief whip. after being accused of groping two menreceived 7,920. The payments were revealed in the Treasury accounts published Thursday, the last day of the legislature before summer. Truss received the money despite only being prime minister for 49 days, while Kwarteng was chancellor for just 38 days. Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said: After the mess the Tories have left our country in, they should hang their heads in embarrassment and not walk away with a huge reward. At a time when people across the country are struggling to pay their mortgages and put food on the table, it shows a stunning lack of shame on their part to accept this money, but that's exactly what we expect from a group of conservatives. who only care about themselves. Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said the payments were a slap in the face to everyone who saw their mortgages skyrocket. It is frankly insulting that while people are struggling with the cost of living crisis, those responsible for their financial difficulties are receiving tens of thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money, she said. If any of these disgraced former Conservative ministers had any integrity left, they would return these compensations. Tom Scholar, who was sacked by Truss as a senior Treasury civil servant on his first day in office, received a severance package of 335,000, plus 122,000 in annual leave adjustments and pay in lieu of notice. Last week, Sky News revealed that Truss had the highest hourly pay rate for a current MP, thanks to the well-paid work outside Parliament she has done since leaving Number 10. The analysis showed that the former Prime Minister averages 15,770 per hour in this parliament of a second job. Johnson's hourly rate is higher than Truss's, at 21,822, but he resigned as an MP and no longer has to declare his income. Related…

