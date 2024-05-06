Politics
I liked seeing myself dancing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to DICTATOR's post on social media | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was delighted with an animated video showing him dancing at a concert. Modi was responding to a social media user known for his humorous edits of photographs and videos. In the video, based on the viral concert meme template, Prime Minister Modi's animated character can be seen dancing on stage.
Posting this video because I know 'THE DICTATOR' won't get me arrested for this, wrote user X @Atheist_Krishna on the micro-blogging platform.
PM Modi replied, “Like all of you, I also enjoyed watching myself dance.
Such creativity in the middle of an election season is truly a delight! #PollHumour he added.
Modi's response came amid a burgeoning controversy over fake and doctored videos of politicians and celebrities during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Recently, fake videos featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, posted on some social media platforms, were removed and criminal complaints filed have been filed.
The Election Commission on Monday asked political parties to remove false content from their social media platforms within three hours of becoming aware of it. In the Guidelines for Responsible and Ethical Use of Social Media, the Commission warned against the misuse of AI tools to create deepfakes, emphasizing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity.
“Whenever such fake audios/videos come to the notice of political parties, they should immediately remove the message, but within a maximum period of three hours, and also identify and warn the responsible person within the party,” it said. declared the polling body.
The commission said the parties have been asked to report illegal information and fake user accounts to the respective platforms and report persistent issues to the Grievance Appeal Committee under Rule 3A of the Technology Rules. information (intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code), 2021.
|
