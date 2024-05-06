Macron urges Xi to propose “fair rules for all” amid brewing trade conflict – POLITICO





China responded by launching its own anti-dumping investigation into European wine-based liqueurs, largely targeting French cognac producers. Xi, however, gave no indication whether he would make concessions to European demands upon his arrival at Elysee Palace. He called on China and the EU to “remain partners” and “deepen our strategic communication” during his opening speech ahead of the negotiations. Von der Leyen was more specific in her criticism of Beijing's trade practices, saying China's “overcapacity” in certain economic areas, such as steel production and electric vehicles, was leading to “unsustainable imbalances.” The President of the European Commission also threatened to “make full use of [the bloc’s] trade defense instruments” if necessary. “Europe will not hesitate to make the difficult decisions necessary to protect its economies and security,” she said. In a break from the usual protocol for state visits, Xi's official car stopped at the entrance to the Elysee Palace, forcing the French president to cross the courtyard to greet the Chinese president. Together, they climbed the steps of the presidential palace, before briefly shaking hands. Macron is also expected to press the Chinese leader over his relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin, whose forces have in recent months been able to take advantage of dwindling Ukrainian supplies while also preparing for a possible offensive in the coming months. With heavy sanctions against Russia impacting the country's trade with the US and EU, China now supplies Russia with the lion's share of its consumer goods as well as key technologies for battlefield. Both sides benefit from what Xi called a “limitless partnership.” Xi will then be treated to a ceremony at the Invalides monument in Paris, a state dinner at the Elysee Palace and, on Tuesday, a visit to the French Pyrenees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/emmanuel-macron-calls-china-xi-jiping-offer-fair-rules-for-all/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos